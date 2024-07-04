Travis Kelce Partied With Hollywood A-List Celebrities While Attending Taylor Swift's Shows? Reveals Meeting Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis And More

Kansas City Chief’s tight-end Travis Kelce once again showed up to the Eras Tour Concert in London to support his girlfriend and megastar Taylor Swift, and he was certainly not the only big star spotted swaying along to Swift’s 3-hour-long setlist. The star-studded event which spanned across three nights saw A-listers like Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Stevie Nicks, and Julia Roberts in attendance, and Travis was seen interacting with a few of them. He details his experience in a new podcast episode.

Travis Kelce hangs out with Hugh Grant, Liam Hemsworth and more at Eras Tour show

In the New Heights Season 2 finale, brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, who has also been an NFL player, discussed their latest visit to the eras tour. It was Jason’s first show as well and he previously revealed that he enjoyed a great deal there. After discussing Travis’ debut performance at the show and how it was initially his idea to surprise the crowd by going onstage, the duo discussed at length what it was like to interact with global celebrities in the VIP tent.

English actor Hugh Grant was in attendance, along with his wife and their 8-year-old daughter, and he later posted on X thanking Taylor for the wonderful time. "I mean, it wasn't just Hugh. It was Tom Cruise. It was Ashton Kutcher... Mila,” said Travis, adding that Australian actor and Hunger Games fame Liam Hemsworth was also there. Both the Kelce brothers were in awe of him, acknowledging that “the Aussies are so much fun to be around.” Jason then revealed that he met Liam and his brother Chris Hemsworth, also an actor, off-season this year, calling them “cool guys.”

Advertisement

Travis Kelce talks about meeting Julia Roberts

Travis was also seen talking to famed actress Julia Roberts, who also appeared alongside Grant in the rom-com Notting Hill, and he spilled what the meeting was like. "That was pretty cool, she was awesome, she and Stevie Nicks were in there having some fun,” he divulged, talking about the Fleetwood Mac singer in a great light. Nicks penned down a poem for Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department album package, and the former was also mentioned in Swift’s song Clara Bow.

The TTPD star is next headed to Amsterdam for the show.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Reacts To Drunk Fan's Hilarious 'Journey' During Her Eras Tour Concert