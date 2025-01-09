Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Addresses 'Exhausting' Online Trolling Amid His Relationship With Taylor Swift

Kayla Nicole, a contestant on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3, has openly spoken about the challenges she faced following her high-profile breakup with NFL star Travis Kelce.

In a recent episode, the influencer and sports commentator shared how the public scrutiny since their 2022 split has impacted her emotionally and mentally.

“Going through a public breakup, just to be frank, it’s been overwhelming,” Nicole said. “I’ve never experienced anything like it. I was reduced to a headline, to something so small as someone’s ex-girlfriend.”

Nicole revealed that much of the negativity stems from Kelce’s new relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift. Despite liking Swift and calling her 'very talented,' Nicole admitted the comparisons have been hard to ignore.

“I just get a lot of s--- because [Kelce] is dating such a mega superstar,” she told her fellow recruits. Trolls constantly comment on her social media posts, linking them back to her past relationship. “I could post about the sky being blue, and people will have a response about an ex and their new situation,” she said.

This relentless attention has taken a toll. Nicole shared that it’s inadvertently affected her to the point where it makes her question her overall value as a person and as a partner while holding back tears.

Nicole joined Special Forces to prove her strength. She said that she wants to remind herself that she is capable of doing hard things. After successfully completing a bungee jump challenge, she broke down in tears, feeling emotionally drained.

Despite the ongoing trolling, Nicole remains determined. She said she is proud of the mental fortitude it’s taken for her to get where she is. She also shared that she wants to be able to control her emotions and make it to the end.

