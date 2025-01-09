Blake Lively Breaks Social Media Silence After Justin Baldoni Lawsuit; Posts about LA Fires
Discover what Blake Lively had to say about the recent fires in Los Angeles. Check out the article to see her online posts!
Blake Lively showed her support for the people affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. The actress took to her social media and shared two posts to provide resources to individuals impacted by the disaster.
The Shallows star shared both posts on her Instagram stories. In one of the stories, she highlighted the incredible assistance provided by the volunteer team, Mutual Aid L.A. Network, during these difficult times. She mentioned that they have been compiling a document with multiple resources, updating it “throughout the day.” The document includes information on shelter assistance, animal boarding, and other critical updates as the wildfires continue to rage through Los Angeles, according to People magazine.
In the post, the Age of Adaline star wrote, “To everyone affected by the Los Angeles fires…” The following story featured a glimpse of the Mutual Aid L.A. Google document, which Lively scrolled through to show her viewers.
According to reports, these posts come shortly after she filed a shocking lawsuit against her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni. The situation continues to be a topic of discussion among many netizens.
The wildfires have affected numerous people, including celebrities such as Anna Faris, Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and her spouse Adam Brody, Ricki Lake, Cameron Mathison, Spencer Pratt, and Heidi Montag Pratt, among many others, per the aforementioned publication.
In addition to Lively, many other Hollywood celebrities have used their social media platforms to raise awareness about this disaster.
