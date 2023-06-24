x men movies in order

The X-Men franchise has played a vital role in shaping the superhero movie genre. From its debut alongside Blade and Spider-Man, X-Men captured audiences with its focus on humanity, mirroring real-world struggles like the civil rights movement. Boasting 14 diverse films, the series can be a puzzle to unravel due to its complex timeline. To simplify your viewing experience, we present two options: chronological order or release order. While release order preserves the films' original progression, chronological order offers a unique twist. Whether you prefer to follow events as they unfold or stick to the order of release, get ready for an exciting and intricate adventure with the X-Men movies.

1. X-Men: First Class

Release date: June 3, 2011

June 3, 2011 Cast: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence

James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Directed by: Matthew Vaughn

Matthew Vaughn Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 12m

2h 12m Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure OTT platform: Hotstar

Let's start our list with a disclaimer regarding the top spot. If we want to be technical, X-Men Origins: Wolverine does have scenes set in 1845, but most of the film takes place later. That's why First Class is the safest choice for the first X-Men film in chronological order. It mainly takes place during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

In First Class, you'll witness the humble beginnings of the X-Men team. You'll also see how Professor X and Magneto, once best friends, start to experience conflicts and become fierce enemies over time.

2. X-Men: Days of Future Past

Release Date: May 23, 2014

May 23, 2014 Cast: Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender

Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Directed by: Bryan Singer

Bryan Singer Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 12m

2h 12m Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure OTT platform: Hotstar

Days of Future Past is a movie that takes place in two different time periods: 1973 and "The Future." It brings back both the original and prequel actors, along with beloved characters. The film received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, as it embraced the new Marvel cinematic style. It offers action, some confusion, and let's not forget those awful hairstyles.





3. X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Release Date: May 1, 2009

May 1, 2009 Cast: Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber, Danny Huston.

Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber, Danny Huston. IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Directed by: Gavin Hood

Gavin Hood Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 12m

2h 12m Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi OTT platform: Hotstar

Advertisement

The first X-Men spinoff movie is called X-Men Origins: Wolverine. It tells the story of how Hugh Jackman's Wolverine character came to be. The movie starts in 1845 when a young Logan first discovers his powers. However, most of the film is set in the year 1979 and shows how Logan lost his memory. X-Men Origins: Wolverine received a lot of criticism.





4. X-Men: Apocalypse

Release Date: May 27, 2016

May 27, 2016 Cast: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender,Oscar Isaac

James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender,Oscar Isaac IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Directed by: Bryan Singer

Bryan Singer Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 24m

2h 24m Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi OTT platform: Hotstar

In the movie X-Men: Apocalypse, Oscar Isaac plays two different Egyptian Marvel characters. The film starts in 3600 BC but quickly shifts to 1983. The story revolves around the updated X-Men team fighting against the main villain, Apocalypse. People had mixed opinions about the movie: some enjoyed the traditional villain, while others thought it had too much action. Ultimately, it's up to you to decide whether you like it or not.





5. X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Release Date: June 7, 2019

June 7, 2019 Cast: Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Jennifer Lawrence

Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Jennifer Lawrence IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Directed by: Simon Kinberg

Simon Kinberg Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 1h 54m

1h 54m Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure OTT platform: Hotstar

The last movie with the "young" X-Men cast is X-Men: Dark Phoenix. It is set in 1992 and tells the story of the Dark Phoenix comics. At the end of the film, Jean Grey, played by Sophie Turner, becomes the Phoenix. This makes it a bit unclear how it connects to the next movie in chronological order.

6. X-Men

Release Date: July 14, 2000

July 14, 2000 Cast: Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen

Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Directed by: Bryan Singer

Bryan Singer Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 1h 44m

1h 44m Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi OTT platform: Hotstar

Advertisement

This film is the original X-Men movie that started it all. It was released in 2000 and is the first official film in the X-Men series, although it is actually the sixth one in chronological order. Watching it might be a bit confusing because the characters and timeline have gone through some changes since its release. However, it's a nostalgic film with Sir Patrick Stewart, who still looks as young as ever.





7. X-2: X-Men United

Release Date: May 2, 2003

May 2, 2003 Cast: Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, James Marsden

Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, James Marsden IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Directed by: Bryan Singer

Bryan Singer Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 14m

2h 14m Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi OTT platform: Hotstar

Continuing from the previous film, X2 is set in the same year. Colonel Striker captures Professor X, and Wolverine, true to form, manages to make it all about himself. The movie introduces new characters like Lady Deathstrike and Nightcrawler, who contribute to the action with their impressive fight scenes.





8. X-Men: The Last Stand

Release Date: May 26, 2006

May 26, 2006 Cast: Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Ian McKellen

Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Ian McKellen IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Directed by: Brett Ratner

Brett Ratner Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 1h 44m

1h 44m Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure OTT platform: Hotstar

The third original X-Men film marked the first attempt at the Dark Phoenix storyline. Jean Grey returned with enhanced powers to confront the new mutant cure. This movie also served as the final appearance of the X-Men team together. After this, the franchise moved on to spin-offs and alternate timelines.





9. The Wolverine

Release Date: July 26, 2013

July 26, 2013 Cast: Hugh Jackman, Rila Fukushima, Tao Okamoto

Hugh Jackman, Rila Fukushima, Tao Okamoto IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Directed by: Brett Ratner

Brett Ratner Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 6m

2h 6m Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure OTT platform: Hotstar

Advertisement

Yes, the film technically exists, but it's been retconned due to the events in Days of Future Past. It's mostly for entertainment purposes now. The film primarily takes place in Japan because Wolverine has a strong interest in the country. He has connections to Japan through his comic children and clones in different universes.

10. Deadpool

Release Date: February 12, 2016

February 12, 2016 Cast: Ryan Reynold, Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein

Ryan Reynold, Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Directed by: Tim Miller

Tim Miller Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 1h 48m

1h 48m Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure OTT platform: Hotstar

Yes, the film technically exists, but it's been retconned due to the events in Days of Future Past. It's mostly for entertainment purposes now. The film primarily takes place in Japan because Wolverine has a strong interest in the country. He has connections to Japan through his comic children and clones in different universes.





11. The New Mutants

Release Date: August 28, 2020

August 28, 2020 Cast: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton

Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Directed by: Josh Boone

Josh Boone Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 1h 34m

1h 34m Genre: Horror/Sci-fi

Horror/Sci-fi OTT platform: Hotstar

Director Josh Boone originally wanted the Fox-Marvel movie to be set in the 1990s. However, due to the underwhelming performance of X-Men: Apocalypse, he was asked to change the setting to the present day. Now, Boone believes that the story was initially connected to the original X-Men timeline, but it has evolved into its own separate entity with only minor connections to the X-Men universe. Essentially, the movie takes place in 2017, but it doesn't have any major effects on the overall timeline.





12. Deadpool 2

Release Date: May 18, 2018

May 18, 2018 Cast: Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Ryan Reynolds

Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Ryan Reynolds IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Directed by: David Leitch

David Leitch Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 1h 59m

1h 59m Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure OTT platform: Hotstar

Advertisement

This film deserves its spot on the list more than its predecessor. It has extended scenes in the X-Mansion and features a cameo from the prequel X-Team. The movie involves a complicated time travel plot with Josh Brolin's character, "Cable," leaping through different timelines to kill, save, and show off his impressive physique. Additionally, we are treated to several celebrity cameos, including Brad Pitt, Bill Skarsgård, and others. Moreover, the beloved character Domino is introduced.





13. Logan

Release Date: March 3, 2017

March 3, 2017 Cast: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen

Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Directed by: James Mangold

James Mangold Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 17m

2h 17m Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi OTT platform: Hotstar

Advertisement

In the last X-Men movie called "Logan," set in 2029, mutants are almost extinct. The story is based on the "Old Man Logan" comics and features a new character named Laura, also known as X-23. This film is Hugh Jackman's final portrayal of Wolverine, and it showcases his most intense physical performance. Despite being older and weaker, Logan remains a formidable and dangerous character. The action sequences in the movie are among the best in the X-Men Cinematic Universe (XCU).





14. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Release Date: 6 May 2022

6 May 2022 Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong

Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Directed by: Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 6m

2h 6m Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi OTT platform: Hotstar

Patrick Stewart's appearance as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness doesn't guarantee the introduction of mutants in the MCU, but it gives fans hope for their eventual arrival. While this version of Professor X is likely different from previous live-action portrayals, there are nods to the 1992 animated version, like his floating wheelchair. It could be a one-time appearance or an alternate version, but either way, it's thrilling to see Professor X in the MCU.