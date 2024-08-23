Usher Kick Starts His Long-Awaited Past Present Future Tour With Its First Stop In Washington, D.C

Usher finally kicked off his music tour, which was long-awaited by his die-hard followers. It is called the Past Present Future tour, and fans have been waiting for it for a long time, as previously the concert got delayed after the singer suffered a neck injury. However, now that everything seems fine to perform, Usher took to the stage in Washington, DC.

The Yeah! singer dazzled everyone as he delivered a mind-blowing set on August 20 and August 21.

As he took the stage in Washington, DC, the eight-time Grammy winner was seen delivering a two-hour set. He performed his most loved songs, such as Lovers and Friends, U Don’t Have To Call, Confessions, and, of course, Yeah!

However, those were not just the only ones that impressed the audience present for the live performance of Usher. The Love In This Club artist also performed his songs from the recently released album Coming Home.

While the first day of the concert went fabulously, the August 21 performance by the singer was the one to remember. Usher had invited some really talented musicians, who also happened to be D.C. natives.

These artists were Raheem DeVaughn, Wale, as well as E.U.’s Sugar Bear. While DeVaughn performed the track You, Wale was seen delivering a set that consisted of The Matrimony and No Hands. Talking about Sugar Bear, the artist performed Da’ Butt.

Next up, Usher will be seen performing in Baltimore on August 23 and 24. The concert will take place at the CFG Bank Arena. His North American leg tour will end in Atlanta in December with three-night performances, after which he will begin with his European leg starting on March 29 in London's The O2 Arena.

Then the U Got It Bad artist will head to Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin, and then return to London again, ending his tour in the month of May.

At the beginning of this month, it was announced that he would be postponing his first three shows after suffering from a neck injury following the rehearsals.

