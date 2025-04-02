Val Kilmer Was Supposed to Attend Beverly Hills Film Festival Before His Tragic Demise at 65: Founder Reveals 'It Was a Shock'
Val Kilmer was all set to appear for a film festival to support his friend before his untimely death. Here's what you need to know.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death
The whole industry is mourning the loss of Val Kilmer amid his tragic and untimely death. His demise came as a shock to many, fans and friends alike. On April 1st, 2025, the Top Gun star passed away due to pneumonia as per daughter Mercedes. She confirmed her dad's death to NYT.
In a statement, the founder and President of the Beverly Hills Film Festival, Nino Simone was shocked to hear the news, as they had recently confirmed Kilmer's presence at their event. He said, "It was a shock to find this out. We had just confirmed Val to attend the West Coast Premiere of American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective this past weekend."
Simone reveals Kilmer was all set to come out to support his friend but right as the driver was going out to pick him up, the news broke. "I know PR was on the phone, trying to get a hold of the driver, bringing Val for his 7:30 p.m. red carpet arrival. The story and news of his death were reported, literally at the same, exact time."
The founder of the festival gave his condolences to his family, "Unbelievable, and so heart-breaking. Our hearts go out to his family."
The festival opened on April 1st which is also its 25th anniversary, many other celebs attended the event, alongside the executive producer of Wander Women, Ann-Margret, Welcome to Klyde’s Kitchen star Beau Bridges, and many more.
ALSO READ: Val Kilmer’s Death: Top Gun Actor Was Accused of Hitting an Actress During a Film Audition? Here’s What Happened