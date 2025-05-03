Walton Goggins Walks Out of Interview Over Repeated Mentions of Feud with Aimee Lou Wood: 'What the...'

Walton Goggins abruptly ended an interview with The Times of London after repeated questions about his White Lotus co-star, Aimee Lou Wood. The actor’s U.S. publicist shut down the conversation after Goggins became visibly frustrated with the reporter’s persistence on the topic.

The interview was intended to promote The Uninvited, a film directed by Goggins’ wife, Nadia Conners. However, journalist Ed Potton kept asking questions about Goggins' ongoing rumors of tension with Wood, which have been circulating online since the White Lotus Season 3 finale.

During the interview, when Potton brought up Wood, Goggins’ British publicist tried to steer the conversation back to The Uninvited. Goggins responded, “Thinly veiled, my friend,” before noting that the interviewer was least interested in asking questions about the film.

Potton admitted in his article that while The Uninvited is “a decent movie,” the “more interesting stuff lies elsewhere.”

After Potton made another attempt, Goggins dismissed any feud rumors, saying, "There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media — it’s in a vacuum."

When the interviewer made one final attempt to bring up Wood, Goggins said, “What the fuck, Ed! Come on, buddy. Wow.” The interview was then cut short by his publicist, who said, “We're going to end it here.”

Goggins played Rick Hatchett in the HBO series, while Wood portrayed Chelsea, his on-screen girlfriend. Speculation of a rift began after a Saturday Night Live sketch parodied Wood’s character.

Wood called the sketch “mean” and “unfunny” on Instagram, criticizing how it exaggerated her appearance. Meanwhile, Goggins initially commented, “Hahahahahahaha amazingggg,” on the SNL post, a remark he later deleted.

Both Goggins and Wood are expected to be Emmy contenders for their performances in The White Lotus Season 3. The series also starred Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Parker Posey and Patrick Schwarzenegger, among others.

