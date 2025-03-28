Wendy Williams Hopes to Escape ‘Luxury’ Prison; Hires New Legal Team Amid Conservatorship Drama

Wendy Williams takes a big step to win her freedom! The former talk show host has been granted permission to hire a new legal team in an effort to remove herself from guardianship. Williams entered into the arrangement around three years ago after being diagnosed with multiple critical health conditions—primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

However, the former host claims she is not “incapacitated,” as those in control of her guardianship have alleged.

She has been fighting for her freedom for some time, but her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey’s strong connections within New York’s tightly controlled network of judges and conservatorships, caused concern. This prompted Williams to seek a more effective legal team to help resolve the case in her favor.

Ginalisa Monterroso, CEO and founder of Connect Care Advisory Group, spoke to Page Six and offered insight into Williams’ case. Supporting Williams, Monterroso emphasized that an “incapacitated” person is essentially in a vegetative state, unaware of their surroundings.

She insisted that Williams’s case is different—she is not only aware but also cognitively capable enough to operate her electric scooter on the streets. “She’s just stuck in what she calls a luxury prison,” added Monterroso.

The CEO claimed that Williams’s conservatorship lacked a proper plan, paperwork, hearings, strategy, or genuine efforts to help her improve. The embattled former host’s life unraveled after her divorce from philandering husband Kevin Hunter and her departure from her eponymous talk show.

In 2022, Wells Fargo froze her accounts due to suspicious activity and sent a letter to the court recommending guardianship to protect her from “undue influence and financial exploitation.”

Most recently, the Wendy Williams Show alum was seen grabbing lunch with friends in New York, riding her electric scooter. Speaking to Page Six, she gave an update on her health, claiming to feel “fabulous” and better than ever.

“I am very much alive. I deserve freedom, darling,” she added.