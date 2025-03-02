Wendy Williams’ Ex-Producer Expresses Concern Over ‘Terrifying’ Guardianship Controversy; Reveals Her Recent Chat With Former Host

A former long-time producer of The Wendy Williams Show has opened up about the controversial guardianship that host Williams has been fighting to get rid of. Suzanne Bass shared a video on her Instagram on Thursday, February 27, revealing her recent chat with her long-time collaborator.

“You guys have been asking me for years if I’ve heard from Wendy,” she said in the video before revealing that she reconnected with her old friend over the phone recently. Bass shared that the former talk show host called her out of the blue last week.

“My phone rang, and it was Wendy. I cried, she cried,” Bass added. The former producer also shared that Williams sounded better than she had in years. In 2022, the media personality entered a guardianship to protect her finances while she was dealing with multiple health issues.

Williams has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, which was announced to the world in February 2024. Given her critical health condition, Williams signed the guardianship, but at the time, her inner circle was worried she gave too much control to the authority.

They feared that it would be another Britney Spears conservatorship case. That’s exactly what happened, leaving Williams to fight for her freedom. Bass told her followers that she’s learning more and more about the legal battle every day.

“This horrible guardianship she’s in — It is horrible, and it’s terrifying,” she admitted. Bass concluded her message by campaigning #FreeWendy and asking her followers to send Williams love, support, and prayers to help her fight through the legal battle.

After the latter couldn’t consistently host her talk show due to her health issues, including her struggles with Graves’ disease, it was canceled indefinitely by the channel in February 2022. Since then, her life has derailed.

Not only was she diagnosed with multiple new illnesses, but she also felt “incapacitated” and financially exploited after Wells Fargo froze her accounts and the court ordered her to take up guardianship.