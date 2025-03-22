Wendy Williams Roots For Her ‘Freedom’ Amid Conservatorship Drama; Claims She’s ‘Better Than Good’

Wendy Williams’s life famously went downhill in the past few years. In 2020, she divorced her husband of 21 years, Kevin Hunter Sr. Two years later, she left her eponymous talk show, stating health-related reasons. She was later diagnosed with Primary Progressive Aphasia and Dementia.

Amid her critical health condition, she opted for conservatorship, which she’s lately been fighting to get rid of, claiming she’s not cognitively impaired. On Friday, March 21, the former talk show host was recently spotted in good spirits at Michael’s In to dine with her friends.

Page Six caught up with her there and asked how she’d been. “I am fabulous. I’m better than good, but have been accused to being otherwise,” she told the outlet. Williams hopped back onto her motorized scooter to leave the West 55th Street restaurant.

“I am very much alive. I deserve freedom, darling,” she said before leaving. She earned compliments for her sleek figure and fashionable look—a short jacket with puffy fur trim, black leggings, and her customary furry boots.

In response to the compliments, Williams quipped that she had liposuction and breast implants at 31 and now at 60, her body was “holding up well.” She was coy while answering questions about her conservatorship and insisted they ask “Gina” the questions, referring to her advocate.

Ginalisa Monterroso told the outlet not to believe everything they read online. Both she and Williams did not respond to other questions. The former TV personality’s recent appearance was likely an attempt at proving she is not mentally incapacitated.

She has made efforts to get the word out by desperately waving outside her fifth-floor window at the facility and doing phone interviews with multiple outlets. She even persuaded the NYPD to bring her to a hospital for a psych evaluation; as per TMZ, she scored 10/10.