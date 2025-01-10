'We're Kindred Spirits': When Jessica Alba Revealed Cash Warren 'Instantly Felt Like Family' As The Couple Files For Divorce

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have reportedly filed for divorce after 16 years of marriage. Amidst the news of separation making the rounds on the internet, an old report has resurfaced where the actress had called her film producer husband an instant family.

Alba and Warren first met on the sets of Fantastic Four in 2004 and tied the knot in 2008. Following the marriage, the Honey actress conversed with a media portal, wherein she revealed, "I just knew when I met him that I was going to know him forever. It was weird; he instantly felt like family. I'd never felt like that with anyone. We got each other. We're kindred spirits.”

The actress further stated, "On a weekend, Cash might say, 'Go get your nails done with a girlfriend. Haven is down for a nap and Honor and I will play. I know you work hard. You deserve some time for yourself.’” The actress referred to Warren’s kindness towards her and sharing of the responsibilities in matters of kids and work.

Alba and Warren share three kids, Honor, Haven, and Hayes.

The actress continued to reveal, "That, to me, is romantic. He's saying, 'You matter', and that I'm more than just the mother of the kids or the wife who goes out to events with him."

Previously, the sources close to the couple revealed that while the separation process is underway, both Alba and Warren are on extremely cordial terms and will be in touch for their children’s sake too.

