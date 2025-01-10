Were Sean Diddy Combs And Jay-Z Close? Former's Bodyguard Claims 'They Had Matching White Girls Together'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Sean Diddy Combs and Jay-Z have come under the radar of the lawsuits after getting one filed by the alleged victim, who claimed that the rappers assaulted her when she was 13.

Amidst the case being fought in court, P Diddy’s former bodyguard, Gene Deal, made major revelations about the rappers’ closeness with one another. In conversation with The Art of Dialogue, the employee of Diddy’s revealed his perspective about the close-knit pair.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Deal was asked about the relationship between Jay-Z and Diddy, which has come under question since the civil lawsuit was filed.

The former bodyguard responded, "How close were Diddy and Jay-Z? They was close enough that they wasn't playing basketball, they wasn't playing baseball, they wasn't playing football, and they wasn't playing hockey or soccer for Diddy to come on stage and pat him on his a-- and then make a statement to people in the world that 'can't nobody call me Sean but Jay-Z.'"

Deal had been working as a security member of the Boy Band Records, which had been founded by P Diddy.

The former employee went on to state in his interview, "They were so close that they had matching white girls together, ’cause when they used to see each other, they used to say 'yo, how your skinny white girl doing,' he’d be like 'yo, how your skinny white girl doing?' I guess that’s a certain type of closeness."

However, the claims by Gene Deal remain unverified. Amidst the ongoing case, Jay-Z and Diddy Combs have both denied the allegations.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

