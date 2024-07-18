'We've Got A Lot To Unpack': Kelly Ripa Shares Hot Take On Gen Z Fashion Trend Of Pimple Patches

Kelly Ripa doesn’t dig Gen Z fashion trends, particularly—pimple patches!

The Live! with Kelly and Mark co-host shared her hot take on the breakout trend, which proudly flaunts pimples with bright designer patches. She found it ironic compared to the 90s and early 2000s when people would go to hell and back trying to cover their pimples.

Kelly Ripa can not stand fancy pimple patches

On Thursday, July 18th, episode of Live! With Kelly and Mark, the co-host inspected the trend of pimple patches and declared that she’s not into it. “They're becoming the breakout fashion statement of the summer, and I'm here to say: No," Ripa said.

She clarified that she wasn’t against the use of pimple patches but that it has become a fashion statement with “stars and hearts.” The talk show host recalled when people would go to great lengths to cover pimples.

"Now, it is in fashion to wear your pimples proudly and cover them with bright stars and hearts, you name it. And then, we're all supposed to look away and pretend we don't see the pimple patch," She said jokingly. Ripe agreed that little modesty with pimples is great, but it should not be overdone, comparing them to nipples, which brought an uproar of laughter from the audience.

Jenny McCarthy praises Kelly Ripa for her support in trying times

Apart from her comical criticisms of worldly happenings—a segment of her talk show—Ripa recently made headlines over Jenny McCarthy’s statement. The model/actress thanks the talk show host for her support as she navigated her son’s autism diagnosis.

During her recent appearance on Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, McCarthy recalled the time Ripa became her source of comfort. She revealed that she had just learned about her son Evan’s Autism diagnosis before coming to her show at the time.

She thought of canceling and staying with her baby, who was having seizures, but due to financial constraints, she had to attend the talk show. When Ripa caught the model crying backstage, she bared her heart to her, and the talk show host was nothing but supportive.

"We got through it, and I'm so grateful 'cause I will never forget that it was the lowest part of my entire life,” McCarthy added.

