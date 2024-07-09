What Happens To Alicent Hightower In House Of The Dragon Books? Explored

House of the Dragons returned to our screen last month with its much-anticipated season 2. Though Rhaenyra Targaryen and Aegon II Targaryen are legally vying for the Iron Throne, there's no doubt Alicent is all about gaining power for her creepy BB kid. So, what's ahead in House of the Dragon's resident momager? As we await the upcoming episode next week, there’s a lot that’s been keeping fans on the edge.

So much so that fans have been reading Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin to find out what’s going to happen next in the series. For the unversed, House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. Reading the book, fans have gathered a lot about what’s in store for Alicent Hightower. Let’s take a look at what’s going to happen to Alicent Hightower in House of Dragon as per the books:

Alicent Hightower achieves her wish: King Aegon II prevails

This might not happen in Season 2, but Dance of the Dragons concludes with Aegon II's dragon swallowing Rhaenyra. The dragon swallows Rhaenyra in six bites, establishing him as the winner. Which is fantastic news for Alicent! Not that wonderful, though? Meanwhile, King Aegon II is poisoned two years into his reign and dies at the age of twenty-four.

Alicent Hightower gets excluded when Aegon III becomes king

Following his uncle's poisoning, Rhaenyra's son Prince Aegon is anointed King Aegon III. He marries his deceased uncle's daughter, Princess Jaehaera, "thus unifying both warring factions of House Targaryen and concluding two years of treachery and carnage." This leaves Alicent completely sidelined. For those asking how the Dowager Queen can survive amid this power transfer.

It appears to be concerned that killing her would reignite a war. However, she cannot be considered an official member of the court because she often encourages her granddaughter Princess Jaehaera to cut her husband's throat. Classic grandmother move! So Alicent is confined to her apartment under house arrest, utterly isolated except for some needles and thread. However, she spends more time weeping than reading or sewing.

Alicent Hightower passes away due to winter fever

Alicent's story does not conclude on a high note. Alicent dies of Winter Fever rather than being killed by a dragon or at the point of a blade. In the words of Fire & Blood: "She had outlived all of her children and spent the last year of her life confined to her apartments, with no company but her septa, the serving girls who brought her food, and the guards outside her door." To make things worse, Alicent's mental health deteriorates before her death. She begins speaking to herself. She develops a deep aversion to the color green. Though in the days before her demise, she spoke about longing to see her children again.

Meanwhile, it would be interesting to see whether Alicient Hightower meets her fate just as she did in books or if the makers of the show have something else in mind for her. Perhaps something more heroic.

