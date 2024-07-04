Blake Lively Makes 'Friends' When She Travels; It Ends With Us Star Shares Snaps From Italy Vacation

Blake Lively is a certified travel enthusiast. The Gossip Girl actress took to Instagram to share pictures from her travels in Capri.

The It Ends With Us star shared pictures with the friends she made while on vacation.

Blake Lively posts photos with friends

Blake Lively managed to make a bunch of special friends in Capri. The actress shared snaps of her recent vacation while she was in Italy. The pictures showed the star posing with new “friends” she made on vacation.

The first picture featured Blake posing with Italian jeweler Carlo Eleuteri. The photo was snapped at a vintage jewelry boutique called Eleuteri. The selfie showed Blake and the jeweler smiling at the camera. “When I travel I make friends. Italy was no exception,” she wrote. The star credits Carlo for being iconic in the caption.

She continued to write about being a “truffle pig” for treasures and delicious food. The It Ends With Us star gave a shoutout to the Eleuteri for having a collection of vintage treasures.

The second picture she posted to her story showed her with a man named Frabizo. She revealed how she and her family treated the gelateria as a nightclub during their time in Capri. “Dancing and scooping daily,” she added. The 36-year-old revealed her choice of gelato flavors to be pistachio and salted caramel. Blake also added the song Stayin’ Alive by Bee Gees to the story.

Blake Lively with film director Paul Feig

The actress posted a picture with American Film Director Paul Feig and his family. The photo was taken at Bar Grotta Azzurra Anacapri. Blake called the director’s wife Mia “wonderful” and their daughter “stunning.” She also thanked Fieg for introducing her to her “new favorite place” The star also thanked him for the spectacular time she had there.

Blake spoke about having a great meal at Villa Margherita Capri in a solo photo she posted. She then mentioned how Farella Capri made the “most spectacular” handmade sweaters. She continued to gush about the sweaters while calling them “joy, in thread form.”

