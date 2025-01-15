What To Watch On Hulu: 6 Best Comedy Movies To Catch In January 2025

Hulu is filled with some of the best movies. While being entertaining, the films we are about to tell you are also some of the best comedy entries. The list below includes some handpicked films that will surely give you a good laugh.

Without further delay, let’s take a look at these epic entries that are available to stream on Hulu.

Another Round

The movie was released back in 2020 and was directed by Thomas Vinterberg. Another Round had even won an Oscar for Best International Film in 2021. Starring Mads Mikkelsen, the story focuses on the character of a teacher.

Babes

Babes was released in 2024 and is directed by Pamela Adlon. The movie is sort of a pregnancy comedy that focuses on a single mother. The film stars Ilana Glazer in one of her most hysterical roles ever.

The Banshees of Inisherin

This Martin McDonagh film is one of the greatest outings that came out in the year 2022. The film was nominated in multiple categories for the Academy Awards. The feature happens to be a dark comedy starring Colin Farrell and other great actors.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

This is a movie that brings forth the talents of Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig. Directed by Josh Greenbaum, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar was released back in 2021.

Empire Records

While being a great comedy entry, this one also happens to be a wonderful time capsule of mid-‘90s culture, which is directed by Allan Moyle.

The Full Monty

This one is a classic here, which is directed by Peter Cattaneo. This film was nominated for Best Picture and had even earned over $250 million.

