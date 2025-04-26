Pope Francis Funeral: Prince William, Volodymyr Zelensky, Joe Biden and More Attend

Pope Francis' funeral was held on Saturday at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. Tens of thousands of Catholic devotees and over 50 world leaders attended to pay their respects to the Argentine pope, whose 12 years of service were marked by kindness toward the oppressed.

The pontiff died on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. Under radiant spring skies, the square was packed with mourners from the early morning hours. The funeral Mass, witnessed by global dignitaries such as Spain's King Felipe, Britain’s Prince William, U.S. President Donald Trump , and others, was a testament to Pope Francis' pastoral priorities.

Advertisement

Among the attendees were Argentina’s President Javier Milei, Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain’s Prince William , British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria, Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and U.S. President Donald Trump. These world leaders paid homage to the late Argentine pontiff for his service to society.

President Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, told journalists he was attending the funeral "out of respect" for the deceased pontiff, despite their past disagreements.

Similarly, President Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska traveled to Rome to offer their condolences, with officials speculating on whether Zelenskyy and Trump might meet during ongoing negotiations concerning the war.

Pope Francis passed away after suffering a stroke, less than a month after his release from the hospital following a bout of pneumonia. His funeral was arranged quickly by the cardinals during a general congregation, setting preparations in motion for the conclave to elect his successor in three weeks' time.

Advertisement

The Vatican emphasized that Pope Francis' abiding concern for the poor would be at the heart of his final farewell, reflecting the values he championed throughout his groundbreaking papacy.

ALSO READ: Vatican Officials Reveal Pope Francis' Last Words Before Death at 88; Know Details