When Is Andor Season 2 Releasing? Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Diego Luna And Kyle Soller Starrer

Andor is finally returning for its highly anticipated second and final season, bringing Cassian Andor’s journey full circle as it aligns with the events of Rogue One. Starring Diego Luna and Kyle Soller, the Star Wars prequel has been praised for its mature storytelling, intricate world-building, and intense performances. Now, Disney+ has revealed an unconventional release schedule for the 12-episode season, giving fans a fresh way to experience the show.

Unlike the usual weekly episode rollout, Andor Season 2 will be released in four separate batches, each containing three episodes. The first batch, featuring Episodes 1, 2, and 3, will premiere on April 22. This will be followed by Episodes 4, 5, and 6 on April 29, while Episodes 7, 8, and 9 will arrive on May 6. Finally, the season will conclude with the release of Episodes 10, 11, and 12 on May 13.

This means fans will get nearly a three-hour Andor experience every week for an entire month. While this staggered approach offers the benefit of binge-watching multiple episodes at once, it wasn’t always the intended plan.

Creator Tony Gilroy shared that the decision was ultimately Disney’s, “We finished the show in November, and we had to wait for Skeleton Crew. It’s a Disney decision. There’s an internal logic behind it. They have their reasons.”

One possible reason behind this release model could be audience preference. Streaming data suggests that younger viewers favor binge-watching over traditional weekly drops. By releasing Andor in structured batches, Disney+ is striking a balance, allowing fans to consume multiple episodes at once while keeping the hype alive for a month.

With Andor’s first season setting a high bar, the final chapter promises to deliver gripping action, deep political intrigue, and a satisfying conclusion to Cassian Andor’s story. Whether you’re watching week by week or waiting to binge the entire season, this release format ensures fans will be in for an unforgettable ride. Mark your calendars, Andor Season 2 arrives on Disney+ starting April 22.