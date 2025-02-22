How Many Episodes Does My Hero Academia Season 7 Have? Everything You Need To Know

My Hero Academia Season 7 consists of 21 episodes, making it shorter than most previous seasons but longer than Season 1. The first season had 13 episodes, while seasons 2 to 6 each had 25. The reason for this deviation from the typical structure has not been officially stated.

However, it can be inferred that this is due to the anime nearing the end of the manga’s story. The season adapted up to Chapter 398, leaving only 33 of the 431 chapters left to be animated in the final installment.

The last episode of My Hero Academia Season 7 was titled Battle Without A Quirk and is the 159th episode of the entire series. The episode featured significant moments in the ongoing war between heroes and villains.

Himiko Toga, despite severe injuries and overuse of her quirk, chose to save Ochaco Uraraka by transforming into her and performing a blood transfusion. Toga ultimately sacrificed herself, expressing gratitude for the time she shared with Uraraka and wondering about a different life she could have had.

Uraraka fell unconscious, while Toga died with the thought of living as a “normal girl.” Elsewhere, All Might engages in a critical battle against All For One. Equipped with a mechanical suit called “Armored All Might,” he initially managed to counter All For One’s attacks using support items named after Class 1-A students.

During their confrontation, All Might recalled his early days with Nana Shimura and his dream of becoming a beacon of hope. Though All For One eventually gained the upper hand and inflicted severe injuries on All Might, the former Symbol of Peace refuses to fall.

His resilience kept All For One occupied while Deku continued his fight against Shigaraki. Following the conclusion of Season 7, the anime has confirmed a My Hero Academia Season 8, which will cover the latter half of the Final War arc and the series' epilogue. Set to release in Fall 2025, this final season will bring the long-running story to an end.

