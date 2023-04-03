When will Succession season 4, episode 2 air on HBO? Date, time, and other details

The first episode of the fourth and final season of the dark comedy-drama series Succession aired last week on March 26, 2023. The second episode of season four of the HBO series is up next for release. When will it release, where will it stream and what does it have in store for the fans as well as the viewers? Continue reading to find out.

When and how to watch episode 2 of Succession season 4

Episode two of season four of Succession airs on April 2, 2023, from 9 pm to 10 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max. The series can be streamed on HBO as well as HBO Max through Amazon devices, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android devices, and more. HBO Max's subscription with advertisements costs $9.99 per month while the ad-free subscription costs $14.99 per month. HBO Max can also be added to a Hulu account for $14.99/month.

About episode 2 of Succession season 4

Directed by Becky Martin, the second episode, titled Rehearsal, is written by Tony Roche and Susan Soon He Stanton. The official synopsis of the episode reads, "After Shiv discovers that Tom is following Logan’s playbook, she, Kendall, and Roman consider backing Sandi and Stewy’s aggressive play on the Matsson deal. Meanwhile, Logan gives an impromptu pep talk to the ATN newsroom… and outsources a tricky conversation with Kerry. Later, Connor tries to make the most of his rehearsal dinner when Willa goes AWOL." The episode's duration is of one hour and one minute.

"As Kendall, Shiv, and Roman hone their pitch for investors in LA, Logan learns of a rival bid on a long-coveted acquisition," the synopsis of the first episode reads. Meanwhile, the third episode of Succession season four, titled Connor's Wedding, is slated to release next week on Sunday, April 9, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max. The final season of the critically acclaimed and award-winning series consists of ten episodes.

