Where Was The Watchers Shot? Filming Locations Explored

Directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan, the supernatural horror movie The Watchers recently hit theaters on June 7. The film earned a little more than $50 million at the box office and has received mixed reviews so far. However, the most-talked-about aspect of the film is the picturesque locations it has been shot at.

Starring Dakota Fanning in the lead, the film began shooting in the summer of 2023 and wrapped up in September of the same year. Let us take you through the beautiful locations where the movie was shot in this article.

The Watchers is primarily shot in Ireland

The principal photography of the film took place in three different cities in Ireland– Dublin, Wicklow, and Galway. Among these, the city which is majorly featured at the beginning of the film is Ireland’s capital city, Dublin. The historic architectural buildings, parks, and marketplaces featured in The Watchers are in this city.

Popularly known as the Garden of Ireland, Wicklow is the second major location featured in the film. From lush green parks to forests and several isolated stretches of greenery, Wicklow served as the perfect location for some of the most eerie scenes of The Watchers.

Best known for its traditional pubs with Irish folk music, the third major city to feature in The Watchers is the coastal city of Galway. Besides Quay Street, Kirwan’s Lane, and Cross Street, some of the film’s dark and ominous scenes were shot in the untouched, lush forests and robust and strenuous coastline that the city boasts of.

Advertisement

What is the story of The Watchers?

Based on A. M. Shine’s 2022 novel of the same name, the film follows Fanning's character Mina, a 28-year-old young artist, as she seeks cover and gets stranded in a vast unexplored forest in western Ireland with three strangers and is pursued by mysterious monsters every night.

The Watchers marks the directorial debut of Shyamalan. Her father M. Night Shyamalan serves as the producer of the film who initially self-financed the movie and eventually sold it to Warner Bros. for 30 million USD.

Who is in the cast of the film?

Besides Fanning, the film stars Georgina Campbell as Ciara, Olwen Fouéré as Madeline, Oliver Finnegan as Daniel, Alistair Brammer as John, Ciara's husband, and John Lynch as Kilmartin.

ALSO READ: The Watchers Trailer: Dakota Fanning Faces Creepy Creatures In Ishana Shyamalan's Debut Horror Film