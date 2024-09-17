Who Are Nicola Peltz Beckham's Parents Nelson And Claudia Peltz? A Glimpse Of Family Behind The Star

Nicola Peltz Beckham, an actress known for her roles in Transformers: Age of Extinction and Bates Motel, is close to her parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz.

Nicola, born in January 1995, is one of eight children in a family that values close bonds and support. Despite their enormous wealth and success, Nicola Peltz Beckham's parents prefer to keep their personal lives relatively private. Let's take a closer look at the people behind the star.

Nelson and Claudia married in 1985

Nelson Peltz, a billionaire investor, and Claudia Heffner Peltz, a former model, married in 1985. While little is known about their wedding, Nicola has provided insight into their long-term relationship.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in March 2023, Nicola stated, "My parents have been together more than 40 years, and they always make fun of each other. My dad is just so cute. When my mom leaves the room, he’s always like, ‘She’s so beautiful.’"

The couple has been married for nearly four decades and still has a strong affection for each other. Nicola said that they still act like young kids in love. She added that they're so in love, and being able to grow up with that is so beautiful.

They have eight children together

Nelson and Claudia have eight children: Matthew, Will, Brad, Brittany, Diesel, Nicola, Zachary, and Gregory. Nicola, the third youngest, was born on January 9, 1995. The Peltz family is close-knit, and Nicola travels frequently to her parents' Florida home to spend time with her siblings.

Advertisement

She shared with Byrdie in February 2024 that family is everything to her, and she means that with her whole heart. She said when they are all together, it is so fun.

The Peltz siblings have pursued various careers, including sports, tech, and interior design. Nicola's eldest brother, Matthew, works for their father's company and holds a leadership position at Wendy's, while her brother Brad left professional ice hockey to start a tech company. Brittany, Nicola's older sister, owns an interior design studio.

Nelson is a billionaire investor

Nelson Peltz is a highly successful businessman who amassed his fortune by co-founding Trian Fund Management, an investment firm in 2005. Previously, he dropped out of The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania to help his family's food distribution business grow.

In a 2023 lecture, Nelson reflected on his decision to leave school, saying that he just didn't get to class very often. He couldn't decide when he was going to use accounting and finance.

Advertisement

Nelson has been the non-executive chairman of Wendy's since 2007. He's also served as a director for several major corporations, including Madison Square Garden Sports Corporation and Unilever.

They tried to convince Nicola not to act

Growing up in a sports-oriented family, Nicola began playing ice hockey, which delighted her father. Nicola said in a 2019 interview with Coveteur that her father really wanted her to concentrate on ice hockey. He thought it was really cool.

However, her love of acting became undeniable when she was 11 years old, and she persuaded her mother to take her to an audition in Manhattan.

Nicola's parents were initially hesitant to let her pursue a career in acting. She said that they didn't get it. But when she landed her first role in a play at the Manhattan Theatre Club, her parents realized how dedicated she was. Over time, they became completely supportive of her career. Nicola said that now, they're really supportive.

Advertisement

Claudia gives Nicola style advice

Nicola does not use a stylist, but she frequently consults her mother, Claudia, for fashion advice. In a February 2024 interview with Byrdie, Nicola stated that she gives her mom three options and asks her what she should wear, or she'll sometimes send her what she sees and likes.

Claudia also helped Nicola choose her wedding dress. Nicola initially wanted to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, but she ultimately chose a Valentino gown for her April 2022 wedding to Brooklyn Beckham. Claudia, along with Nicola's friend Leslie Fremar, contributed to the design process.

Nelson had a legal battle with two of Nicola's wedding planners

Nicola and Brooklyn's wedding was not without drama. In December 2022, Nelson Peltz sued two of the couple's wedding planners, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, for failing to return his $159,000 deposit after being fired. Nelson claimed that the planners were not prepared to handle the wedding's high level of complexity.

The wedding planners filed a countersuit, alleging that Claudia concealed the true cost of the wedding from Nelson. Nelson settled the lawsuit in September 2023, and as part of the settlement, the planners' employer donated to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund in the names of Nicola and Brooklyn.

Advertisement

They keep their family life private

Despite having a famous daughter, Nelson and Claudia prefer to keep their personal lives private. In a 2022 interview with Grazia, Nicola called her family anti-Hollywood. She said that she is from a hockey family. All of her brothers play hockey, and her parents are anti-Hollywood. They did not grow up in Los Angeles or anything.

Nicola credits her family with keeping her grounded as her acting and modeling career progresses. "It's funny to be the first person in your family to venture off and try something new," she said. "My family keeps me very, very grounded."

They supported Nicola at the premiere of Lola in February 2024

In February 2024, Nicola made her debut as a writer, director, and star in the drama film Lola. Her parents, Nelson and Claudia, attended the premiere to show their support. Nicola posted several photos from the event to Instagram, including one of her entire family at the after-party.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nicola expressed her gratitude that her family was able to attend the premiere. “To just wrangle my family alone under one roof is nearly impossible,” she said. "For everyone to come out and support me meant the absolute world."

Advertisement

Claudia was particularly involved in the production of Lola, spending each day on set with Nicola. She kidnapped her and forced her to come to Los Angeles to be with her, which she could not have done without her.

ALSO READ: 'Deserves A Second Chance': Anna Delvey's Team Reacts As The View Corrects 'False and Defamatory' Statement About Ex-Con Artist