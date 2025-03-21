Who Is Andrew Burnap? Everything We Know About Actor Playing Jonathan in Rachel Zegler’s Snow White

Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, is making waves in the industry and receiving massive appreciation from the audience who have watched it. While we know who are the actors playing the two main characters on screen in this Marc Webb outing, it is crucial to know about the actor who portrays the Prince in the fairy tale of a princess. We are talking about Andrew Burnap who plays Jonathan, the love interest of Rachel Zegler’s princess.

Andrew Burnap who plays the Prince in Snow White set foot on his acting career as a Broadway star. The actor first graduated from the prestigious Yale School of Drama and won accolades that made him shine amongst many great names.

Burnap first made a professional debut in the Public Theater’s off-Broadway 2014 revival of King Lear led by Emmy and Tony winner John Lithgow. Following this, he even went on to be a part of Shakespeare in the Park’s 2016 Troilus and Cressida, playing the character of Troilus, and then even became a part of the West End and Broadway productions of Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance.

He has also won a Tony Award back in 2021. Talking about his on-screen performance, Andrew Burnap was seen playing the character of Phil in an Apple TV+ miniseries called WeCrashed. Here the actor was seen sharing the screen with Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto. Later Andrew Burnap starred opposite Andrew Garfield as Joseph Smith, in FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven.

Talking about his other Apple TV+ character, the 34-year-old was seen as Father McElvoy in Dear Edward, sharing the screen with Connie Britton and Colin O’Brien.

Then in movies, he was a part of the A24 horror film, The Front Room. In Sam Eggers’s movie, he shared the screen with Brandy Norwood who played the character of Belinda.

Snow White is running in the theaters now.