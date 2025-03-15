Snow White Actor Reveals Why Disney Has Scaled Down the Movie's Premiere Event: 'They're Afraid of...'

Martin Klebba, who voices Grumpy in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s Snow White, reacted to the controversy surrounding the movie. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, who also serves as an advisor for the characters, revealed that the movie’s premiere isn’t going to be a “red carpet” event.

The low-key premiere to be held at El Capitan [Theatre] is going to be “a pre-party, watch the movie, and that’s it," Klebba revealed. He clarified there wouldn’t be a whole hoopla around the premiere because of all the controversy. “They’re afraid of the blowback from different people in society," he said about the studio.

Klebba, who voices one of the seven dwarfs in Snow White's live-action remake, claimed that the movie’s LA premiere was moved from its original date because of the controversy surrounding Rachel Zegler, who plays the titular Disney princess in the film.

However, the outlet clarified that Klebba didn’t explicitly mention the reason behind the premiere date being altered. Meanwhile, another source tells People magazine that nothing was “scaled back,” claiming that the low-key afternoon premiere with families was always the plan.

The source alleged that Disney had set-up a similar screening set up for other filmy movies from their banner before.

The film adapted from the 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has been getting targeted for a negatively "woke" approach to the iconic character. The backlash also centered around Snow White’s wardrobe and overall look.

In an interview with Vogue, Zegler spoke up on the backlash, saying she understood the “passion” for the beloved movie that led people to scrutinize its modern remake. "We are not always going to have the same feelings as everyone around us, and all that we can do is do our best," she added.

Snow White will be released in theaters on March 21.