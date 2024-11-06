Who Is Austin Swift? Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's Brother Who Recently Attended The Chiefs Games With Her

Austin Swift, the younger brother of pop superstar Taylor Swift, has been a constant figure in his sister’s journey to superstardom. Recently, he gained more attention when he joined Taylor at a Kansas City Chiefs game on November 4, 2024, where she was supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Fans are eager to know more about Austin, who has mostly stayed out of the spotlight. Here’s a look at everything we know about Taylor Swift’s brother.

Austin Swift was born on March 11, 1992, in West Reading, Pennsylvania, and is two-and-a-half years younger than his famous sister, Taylor. Growing up, the Swift family lived on a Christmas tree farm.

The family eventually moved to Nashville, Tennessee, when Taylor was a teenager so she could pursue a career in country music. Austin, on the other hand, chose a different path that eventually led him to a career in film.

Austin attended the University of Notre Dame and graduated in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in film studies. His passion for film was ignited at a young age, and he found comfort in the characters on the big screen during his school years, especially since he didn’t have many friends.

In a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair, Austin shared, “I would go to the movies, and Daniel Craig was my friend, and Christian Bale was my friend, and Clive Owen was my friend, and Viggo Mortensen was my friend.”

After college, Austin pursued acting and landed his first role in the 2016 crime thriller I.T., followed by a role in the Ben Affleck-directed gangster film Live by Night. His acting career continued to grow, and in 2018, he took on his first leading role in the film Cover Versions.

Austin’s most recent acting role was in the 2019 film Braking for Whales. He also ventured into television, making appearances in two episodes of Still the King, a CMT comedy starring Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as in the political comedy Embeds in 2017.

While Austin did enjoy his time in front of the camera, his true passion extended beyond acting. He became involved in film production, working behind the scenes for his sister Taylor's music videos and projects.

Austin served as a producer on the 2009 music video for Taylor’s hit song You Belong With Me and was credited as an executive producer for her 2011 video for Mean.

In 2020, Austin took on a larger role as an executive producer for Taylor Swift: Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, a special where Taylor performed the songs from her Folklore album in order, offering behind-the-scenes insights into the creative process.

Austin continued his production work, serving as a producer for Taylor’s 2021 music video for I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version), which was directed by Taylor’s close friend, actress Blake Lively.

Taylor Swift’s lyrics have often paid tribute to her brother. On her 2008 album Fearless, she sings about her brother in the song The Best Day, with the line: "God smiles on my little brother, inside and out, he’s better than I am." Later, on her 2010 album Speak Now, Taylor sings about Austin in the track Never Grow Up, with the lyrics, “All your little brother’s favorite songs.”

