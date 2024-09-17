Who Is Garcelle Beauvais Ex-husband Mike Nilon? Find Out As We Dig Into What Led To Their Divorce

Garcelle Beauvais is a well-known contender from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She gained fame when she joined the iconic reality TV show in 2020. While much is known about her, there is a lot of interest in learning about Garcelle Beauvais's ex-husband, Michael Nilon.

To start off with, Mike Nilon is from Pennsylvania. He is also a distant relative of legendary actor Bill Murray. Garcelle Beauvais’ ex-husband has also been an executive producer of many films, such as Rage, which was released in 2014, then Left Behind of the same year, as well as USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage and Vengeance: A Love Story.

While being a talent manager, Mike Nilon has even written and produced Braven.

To learn about Mike Nilon’s relatiponship with Garcelle Beauvais, keep on reading.

Garcelle found out Mike Nilon was cheating on her

Garcelle Beauvais once shared during her Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills confessions that she found out that Mike Nilon was cheating on her when she used his phone.

It was when she asked, "Hey, Mike, can I use your phone?" as per the reality TV star.

Garcelle then added that when she picked up his phone, she saw a text that read, “I love you.” Looking at this, she went on and asked Mike Nilon, “Hey, what's this?” and soon his facial expressions changed.

"And he said, 'I've been having an affair.' And I said, 'How long?' And he said, 'Five years,'" the actress added.

Nilon's cheating scandal soon went public

During the first season of RHOBH, Garcelle called herself a hot head and went on to explain how on the night of finding out that she is being cheated on, the reality TV star wrote an email to friends and colleagues of Mike Nilon.

“And the subject was, 'What does Tiger Woods, Jesse James, and Mike Nilon have in common?'” she stated.

This email somehow got leaked to the press.

As per PEOPLE, in the email, Garcelle had also written, "I found out today that MY husband of almost 9 yrs has been having an affair for 5 years with some sl** in Chicago. I am devastated!!!! And I have been duped!! Our boys don’t deserve this!"

Garcelle Beauvais has said she and Nilon do a great job of co-parenting

After she filed for divorce back in May 2010, Garcelle stated to Page Six, “Mike and I have done a great job of co-parenting.” As per her, the divorced couple did this for the benefit of their boys.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the RHOBH star stated ahead of season 10, "Mike and I have done such a great job to get to where we co-parent so beautifully that I just hope that doesn't change anything for us. My family is really, really important to me—whether we're married or not, we're still family."

Garcelle Beauvais’ relationship status

The report from 2023 states that it was in December 2019 that Garcelle Beauvais went public about her relationship with screenwriter Michael Elliot.

However, by February 2020, she was single again, which Garcelle Beauvais confirmed via Instagram.

While talking to Bravo's The Daily Dish, Garcelle Beauvais stated, "I’m definitely looking for my person. I’m a romantic person. I believe in love, and so I’m looking for the one and I’m hoping, you know, Brad Pitt’s gonna show up one of these days."

Actress Julia Roberts to Garcelle Beauvais

While talking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in the summer of 2023, Garcelle Beauvais opened up, talking about what she looks for in a guy post-divorce from Mike Nilon.

“The perfect guy for me [is] someone who loves life and is full of life, energetic but spiritual, sexy but down-to-earth,” she stated.

Meanwhile, she even mentioned that Julia Roberts had agreed to find her a guy with these qualities after the two had run into each other.

Garcelle Beauvais doesn't think she wants to get married again

Back in the year 2023, the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais opened up about her future plans. Talking during an interview with Sherri, the RHOBH icon stated that she doesn't feel a need to get married.

Garcelle Beauvais also added that she doesn't plan on welcoming a few more kids into her family. “I just want a healthy, happy, sexual relationship,” the reality TV star had mentioned.

Garcelle Beauvais and Mike Nilon had tied the knot back in 2001, and as per the RHOBH celebrity, they were "sort of like the Hollywood couple."

Once, on an episode of the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais also stated that "Mike was reliable. He was sweet. I really thought this was my last stop" before she went on to start talking about her divorce.

