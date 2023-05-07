Who is Joe Burrow's girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher? All you need to know about her

Before he became a football star playing for the Cincinnati Bengals , Joe Burrow fell deeply in love with his girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher. The couple first met while studying at Ohio State University and have been completely enamoured with each other ever since.

Despite his fame, the 26-year-old quarterback has been in a committed relationship with Olivia for quite some time, and she has remained a constant source of support in his life. To learn more about the timeline of their relationship, keep reading.

Who is Olivia Holzmacher?

The young quarterback is currently in a relationship with Olivia Holzmacher, an American national hailing from Mason, Ohio. Olivia, standing at a height of 5 feet 5 inches, was born on April 27, 1997. She grew up in Mason, Ohio, with her parents, John and Susan Holzmacher. Olivia completed her education at Mason High School before attending Ohio State University for her college studies.

Olivia first crossed paths with the quarterback during their time at Ohio State University. Despite Burrow's subsequent transfer to Louisiana State University, Olivia remained a dedicated supporter, attending his games and frequently seen on the sidelines during his LSU matches.

In December 2019, Olivia was present at the prestigious award ceremony where Burrow secured the highly coveted Heisman Trophy. She has consistently shown her unwavering support for Burrow both on and off the field, actively promoting his achievements on her social media accounts and proudly donning Bengals jerseys in public. The couple has managed to maintain a strong and private relationship since 2017, making them one of the most endearing couples in the NFL.



What Is Olivia Holzmacher’s Job?

An individual named Olivia Holzmacher obtained a degree in Data Analytics from Ohio State University, which she pursued between 2015 and 2019. Before that, she worked at Lifetime Fitness as a member/supervisor of the facility operations team from 2013 to 2015 and volunteered at Cincinnati's Bethesda North Hospital.

Currently, Olivia Holzmacher serves as a Senior Process Specialist and Analyst at Kroger, where she has been employed since 2019. There is currently no official information available regarding her net worth.

When Did Olivia Holzmacher and Joe Burrow Start Dating?

In August 2017, Holzmacher and Burrow began a romantic relationship and soon after, they made their first appearance on Instagram. Both students at Ohio State University, the couple was captured in a cuddled-up moment on the football field, in a photo posted by Holzmacher. The caption read, "10/10 ... 1 being the best."

How long has Joe Burrow been dating Olivia Holzmacher?

Joe has been in a relationship with Olivia since August 2017 when they first met at Ohio State University before his transfer to Louisiana State University (LSU) to join the Tigers' football team.

They have been together for over two and a half years. During the 2022 Super Bowl, Olivia was spotted in the stands, proudly supporting Joe while wearing his Bengals jersey with the number '9'.

In August 2018, Olivia commemorated their first anniversary by sharing a heartwarming photo of the couple on Instagram. She captioned it, "Three hundred and sixty-five days xoxo."

Joe also posted the same picture, expressing his excitement for the future, stating, "The first chapter was incredible, and now it's time to embark on the next one."

During a Fanatics Super Bowl party in February 2022, Olivia showcased her unwavering support for Joe. The devoted girlfriend looked stunning in an elegant white cotton dress, while Joe sported a stylish green sweatshirt, layered necklaces, and a trendy bucket hat, displaying his fashion-forward sense.

Does Joe Burrow have any children?

Before announcing her relationship with Burrow, Holzmacher welcomed a new addition to her family named Beau, a Goldendoodle that she described as excessively gentle and serene on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Burrow has a namesake in the form of a blue penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo, known as Cup o' Joe Burrow, named in honour of his Super Bowl accomplishments.

What has Joe Burrow said about his relationship?

Joe maintains a private personal life and prefers to keep it away from the public eye. Despite his reserved nature, Olivia, his partner, proudly expresses her support for him through various social media posts over the years.

When Joe was drafted into the NFL in 2020, Olivia wrote a heartfelt message, stating, "Tonight marks the beginning of a new chapter for you! I am grateful to stand by your side, Joe, and to have been part of the past three seasons. I have had incredible experiences and have met amazing people along the way. I am eagerly looking forward to what the future holds. Tonight is a once-in-a-lifetime moment for you."

In March 2022, Olivia delighted fans by sharing a charming black-and-white photo of the couple enjoying a sophisticated dinner together. The picture captured their joyful spirits as they posed at the table. Olivia looked elegant in a sleek midi dress, complemented by a quilted leather clutch bag, while Joe exuded charm in a black tuxedo.

Accompanying the photo, Olivia included a simple white heart emoji in her caption, subtly alluding to their romance. Fans were quick to speculate about a potential proposal, with one fan asking, "When will he pop the question?" Another chimed in, saying, "This reminds me of Mr. and Mrs. James Bond."

Olivia Holzmacher and Joe Burrow are Insta's official

During Holzmacher's time as an Ohio State student, she shared a photo with Burrow celebrating an LSU victory, playfully referring to herself as a fangirl of her own boyfriend. When Burrow was selected as the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Holzmacher expressed her gratitude for being by his side and shared her excitement for their future together.

As a devoted partner, Holzmacher regularly attends Burrow's Bengals games and shares her support on Instagram. Throughout the 2022 season, she delighted fans with snapshots from the stands, including one where she playfully wore a tiger-themed black sweatsuit, jokingly asking not to be called out if she decided to wear it again.

Holzmacher's unwavering support extends to crucial games, such as the AFC divisional game against the Buffalo Bills on January 22, 2023. Burrow's exceptional performance led the Bengals to victory and secured their spot in the AFC championship game. Holzmacher captured the snowy atmosphere through her Instagram Story, sharing a video of Burrow warming up on the field before kickoff.

While Holzmacher is known for celebrating Burrow's football triumphs, she also stands by him during defeats. Following the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 23-20 on January 29, 2023, Holzmacher shared a photo and video on her Instagram Story from the stadium, showing her support despite the outcome.

