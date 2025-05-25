'Performing Monkeys': Why Did Miss England 2024 Milla Magee Quit Miss World 2025? Ethical Concerns Raised During Pageant

Miss England 2024, Milla Magee, has officially withdrawn from the Miss World 2025 pageant being held in Telangana, India. She arrived in Hyderabad on May 7 but returned to the UK on May 16, ending her journey at the global competition. Magee cited personal and ethical concerns as her reasons for stepping away from the beauty pageant.

Advertisement

A spokesperson from the Miss World Organisation confirmed that Charlotte Grant, the runner-up at Miss England, has now replaced Magee in the competition and has arrived in Hyderabad to continue England's representation.

In a statement to British tabloid The Sun, Magee shared that she was disappointed with the overall environment of the Miss World 2025 pageant. She said it did not meet her expectations of the 'beauty with a purpose' mission that Miss World promotes.

Speaking about her experience, Milla Magee expressed disappointment with how the pageant was run. "I went there to make a difference but we had to sit like performing monkeys," she said. Calling the event outdated, she added, "It's stuck in the past. Morally I couldn't be a part of it."

Milla, clearly upset, also stated she 'felt like a pr*stitute' and was farmed out for entertainment by the Miss World organisers.

According to the report, contestants were expected to wear full make-up at all times and remain dressed in ball gowns even during breakfast. Magee said these conditions made her uncomfortable.

Advertisement

"The tipping point came when they were allegedly asked to socialise with middle-aged men as a gesture of appreciation for their financial contributions to the event," The Sun reported.

In response to Magee's remarks, Julia Morley, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, issued a formal statement. She clarified that Magee's exit was originally attributed to a family emergency.

Julia Morley said that Milla Magee had requested to leave the competition earlier in the month due to a reported family emergency involving her mother's health. She shared that the organisation responded with compassion and quickly arranged Magee's return to England, prioritising the well-being of both the contestant and her family.

Morley added that the allegations circulating in the UK media were false. "Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that certain UK media outlets have published false and defamatory statements, allegedly made by Milla Magee, regarding her experience in India. These claims are completely unfounded and inconsistent with the reality of her time with us," the statement added.

Advertisement

Despite the controversy, England remains part of Miss World 2025. Charlotte Grant, who was the runner-up at Miss England 2024, has now taken over the role. She has already reached Hyderabad and will compete in the remaining rounds of the pageant.

ALSO READ: Ashley Graham Reveals Last-Minute Met Gala Wardrobe Mishap; Find Out How She Saved the Night