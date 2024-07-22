William Ferrell is an American writer, producer, comedian, and actor. Ferrell is famous for his leading man parts in comedic movies as well as his production work on television. Over the years he has established himself as one of the most known personalities of Hollywood. Apart from his work, Will Ferrell has been in the spotlight with his wife, Viveca Paulin.

Despite having several romantic interests on television during his acting career, Ferell is truly in love with his wife, Viveca Paulin. Anchorman star and Paulin first met in an acting class in 1991, however, their romance was brief. The couple married in 2000, and they welcomed three kids: Axel, Magnus, and Mattias. Let's learn more about Will Ferell's wife, Viveca Paulin.

Who is Will Ferell's wife Viveca Paulin?

Viveca Paulin was born on April 24, 1969, in Askim, Sweden, however, she was raised in Boston. Paulin is an actress and producer. Paulin is also an auctioneer in the art industry.

Paulin introduced Ferell to Eurovision

In an interview with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Ferrell revealed that Paulin had initially brought her to her native nation in 1998. Ferrell was first introduced to Eurovision by Paulin and her cousin during that trip. In the end, the experience inspired Ferrell to write and direct Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, which was released in 2020.

Advertisement

Viveca Paulin is an art collector and an auctioneer

Paulin began her career as an auctioneer at Butterfield & Butterfield, an auction house that has since closed, after receiving a B.A. in art history from Pomona College. Later, she became a frequent auctioneer at Los Angeles Modern Auctions. She enjoys collecting paintings as well.

.Among the artists whose works she and Ferrell own are Ed Ruscha, Richard Diebenkorns, Frederick Hammersely, Karl Benjamin, and John McLaughlin. According to the couple, their children's reading development has been aided by a set of alphabet prints created by John Baldessari.

Will Ferrell's wife has some acting experience too

Apart from working in the art field, Viveca is a professional actor with multiple acting credits to her name. She played the wife of Swedish author Anton Bjornberg in TV Land's Younger and made her screen debut as Porsche Girl in Ferrell's 1998 feature A Night at the Roxbury.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Paulin and Ferrell collaborated to perform Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd as a farewell performance for comedian Conan O'Brien on his final night of presenting The Tonight Show in 2010. In the 2018 animated film Ralph Breaks the Internet, Will's wife voiced an auctioneer, a role she probably didn't have much trouble relating to.

Viveca Pauline and Will Ferrell in an acting class

Paulin and Ferrell first met in Los Angeles while enrolled in the same acting class. They dated for a short time in their early years before becoming friends, as Ferrell disclosed to ELLE. The two stayed friends even though Ferrell was in another relationship when he left California to join Saturday Night Live in New York City.

Fortunately, Paulin acknowledged that she still liked him when Ferrell returned to Los Angeles for a visit. Ferrell stated, "I was shocked." In no way did I act cool. I told my uncle that I will marry you someday."

Advertisement

Viveca and Ferrell tied the knot in 2000 after an awkward proposal

The long-term couple tied the knot in 2000, but their proposal tale is worth telling. The actor told PEOPLE, "It began as serious but turned into a comedy. I brought her to the beach where our first date happened. She was not interested in it." He then added that her comments made him nervous and threw off his concentration.

The actor further said, "I was trying to think of what I was going to say and it just turned into, 'So I, uh, really like you and, uh, anyway…' Then I went down to a knee—at least I think I did—and proposed," the celeb added. So it was kind of funny, but not on purpose."

Viveca Pauline and Will Ferrell have three children together

Magnus, Mattias, and Axel, the couple's three kids, were born in 2004, 2007, and 2010, respectively. As Ferrell clarified to PEOPLE, the name of his first son sparked some debate, but the idea behind the name was to honor Paulin's Swedish heritage.

Viveca and Will have shielded their children from the spotlight throughout the years, although they've all been together for several premieres and events. They appeared together when Will was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015, and during Barbie premiere in Europe in 2023.

Advertisement

Ferell and Pauline support multiple causes and even started a scholarship fund

Paulin and Ferrell both love to do good work. They have made donations to the Swim with Mike Foundation scholarship program at the University of Southern California, which assists student-athletes who have suffered catastrophic illness or accident, and to Cancer for College, which offers scholarships and educational opportunities to cancer survivors.

Through the Viveca Paulin and Will Ferrell Scholarship Fund, which assists USC female soccer players, the couple even awarded a full scholarship in 2018. Paulin had a special fondness for the cause because she had played soccer at Pomona College.

ALSO READ: Who Is Peyton List? All About Cobra Kai Actress As She Shuts Down Dating Rumors With Leonardo DiCaprio