Who Was Emily Gold? Everything We Know About America’s Got Talent Cheerleader Who Took Her Own Life Weeks After Appearing on Show

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Yet another talented youngster has left us today. Los Osos High School dancer, cheerleader, and America's Got Talent contestant, 17-year-old Emily Gold, passed away on September 13, 2024.

Gold was found dead by suicide at 11:52 p.m. In a statement shared with PEOPLE, California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Rodrigo Jimenez said: "Officers from the California Highway Patrol Rancho Cucamonga area responded to a report of a pedestrian down in the lanes."

"When the officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old female who had been struck by at least one vehicle in the carpool lane on eastbound 210," Jimenez continued. "Unfortunately, the female succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Shortly after the news of her death, Gold's loved ones organized a GoFundMe to raise money for the dancer's family. While not many details have been uncovered at the time of writing, police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information to contact Officer S. Gonzalez, the investigating officer.

In August, the teenager captured the nation's attention with her moves alongside the Los Osos High School dance team on America's Got Talent. After successfully making it through auditions, the group reached the series' quarterfinals before being eliminated.

Despite their elimination, judge Simon Cowell gave the team's powerful performance a standing ovation.

Gold's unexpected death raised several questions and an outpouring of support and condolences from fans, fellow performers, and loved ones, including an official Instagram statement from the Los Osos High School Varsity Dance Team.

Meanwhile, America's Got Talent will feature the finale performances for Season 19 on September 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

