Who Was Joshua Blackledge? TikTok Star With 1.1 Million Followers Dies at 16, Leaving Fans in Shock

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

TikTok influencer Joshua Blackledge has passed away at the age of 16. According to Carolina Coast Online, he died at his home in Newport, North Carolina, on March 18.

His family has not released the cause of death. Blackledge, a junior at West Carteret High School, had over 1.1 million followers on TikTok.

His obituary, shared by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, described him as someone who had a passion for the outdoors, cars, and spending time with family and friends. A celebration of his life was held on Sunday, March 23, as per PEOPLE.

Blackledge gained popularity on TikTok by sharing car-related content, lip-sync videos, and moments with his friends and girlfriend, Emmie Gillikin.

His white BMW and a newly acquired white truck were a frequent part of his videos. His last TikTok was posted on March 14, featuring him and his friends posing by his truck.

Many of his followers were shocked at his sudden passing, leaving tributes in the comments. His pinned video from November 2024 showed a compilation of his relationship with Gillikin, mentioning that they had been together for five months at the time.

Blackledge's girlfriend, Emmie Gillikin, shared emotional tributes after his passing. On March 20, she posted a video compilation of their time together with a heartfelt caption. "Missing this sweet boy right now. Never would've thought I would have been here without you," she wrote.

"Josh showed me what love really was even [though] I'm very young. He never failed to put a smile on my face no matter how mad I was at him...Even after these past couple days, nothing seems real and I'm feeling all the emotions."

Outside of TikTok, Blackledge was active in wrestling and track at West Carteret High School. His obituary stated that he loved fishing, boating, and helping his mother with cooking and gardening.

"He had an energetic spirit and was known for his entertaining nature, often impressing others with backflips," it stated. He is survived by his parents and brother.