Aimee Lou Wood Slams SNL's 'Mean' The White Lotus Season 3 Parody Featuring Sarah Sherman: 'Less Cheap...'

Aimee Lou Wood blasts SNL's The White Lotus Season 3 parody, calling it "mean and unfunny." The NBC sketch comedy has since apologized for their insensitive spoof of the actress.

On April 12, SNL featured a pre-recorded sketch entitled White POTUS, which mashed up HBO's The White Lotus and political parody. The cast was shown to appear in all sorts of public personas on vacation at a fictitious resort. One such personality was Wood's White Lotus character Chelsea, played by comedian Sarah Sherman with notably oversized teeth.

Advertisement

Wood, 31, spoke out against the spoof via a series of Instagram Stories. She was disappointed with how her character was treated. She posted that while she generally likes the show, this episode seemed unkind and unfunny to her.

The Sex Education actress wrote, "But whilst in honest mode—I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny. Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago."

While conceding the show's comedic heritage of satire, she believed the sketch could have been done more thoughtfully and intelligently instead of depending on a simple and cruel visual joke.

"Yes, take the piss for sure — that's what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way." the actress remarked, adding, "At least get the accent right, seriously. I respect accuracy even if it’s mean."

Wood spoke earlier about public scrutiny of her appearance, especially that of her teeth. The British actress discussed in earlier interviews that she once questioned whether or not she was able to obtain roles on American television because she did not conform to traditional ideals of beauty. But then later, she received words of encouragement from fans, particularly younger viewers, who were inspired by her.

Advertisement

Sherman's donning a chunky pair of fake teeth in the sketch comes after Wood has repeatedly spoken about being exhausted by the conversations surrounding her teeth. "On a positive note, everyone is agreeing with me about it, so I’m glad I said something instead of going in on myself," she added in another Instagram Story.

Later on, Saturday Night Live's network, NBC, sent apologies to Aimee Lou Wood. "I’ve had apologies from SNL," she confirmed, adding a bit of levity, closing the exchange with a cheeky Instagram filter highlighting her distinguished teeth.

ALSO READ: The White Lotus Season 3 Ending Explained: Shocking Shootout, Deaths And More Revealed in Episode 8 Finale Amor Fati