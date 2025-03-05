Did Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Confirm Breakup With Beau Tino Klein After 2 Years? ‘It Feels Like a Different…’

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has confirmed her breakup with her boyfriend Tino Klein after 2 years of marking her debut in the Hollywood industry. Amid promoting her new movie, Picture This, the actress made an appearance at the BBC’s Woman Hour podcast.

While sharing the details of her film alongside Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Ashley claimed that it is ironic to be promoting a rom-com when she has entered her single era. As the actress dropped the big news of splitting up from her boyfriend, The Little Mermaid star revealed that she has been focusing on herself and her work.

Elaborating on the statements, Ashley shared, “It’s kind of ironic I’m promoting a rom-com.” The actress added, “And as of January this year, I’ve been entering my single era.”

Further in her conversation, the F1 star claimed, “I’m focusing on me and focusing on my work and my inner confidence.” She continued that it feels like a different chapter after Bridgerton's release, where things were just so crazy.

Ahead of parting ways last year, the former couple made their final public appearance in October at the opening of the art exhibition by the fashion designer, Marco Capalado.

The actress first sparked her romance rumors with Klein in November 2022, following their meet at the Grand Prix in Monaco. At the time, in conversation with Vogue, Ashley stated, “I’m very happy.” She further added, “We haven’t gone public yet and we’re having those conversations about how we can get there before anyone else does.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as for her upcoming movie, the actress will romance the After actor, Hero Fiennes Tiffin. As for the plot, Ashley, who plays the role of Pia, has been told that she will find her true love in the next five days. As she goes on to explore, her ex shows up, throwing her life into chaos.

Picture This will hit theaters on March 6.