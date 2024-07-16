Why Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Had to Evacuate from Mykonos Beach? Find Out Here

Matt Damon, the acclaimed Hollywood actor and screenwriter at 53, and his wife Luciana, 47, were reportedly evacuated from Paraga Beach in Mykonos, Greece, due to a bomb scare. Greek magazines Protothema and KNews reported that local police received an email around 11 p.m. local time on Saturday, July 13, warning of explosive devices at four tourist sites on the island.

A TikTok video by Elena Casablanca Nyamwaya Odul captured Matt and Luciana during the evacuation from the beach club Santana, where they were spending time. In the video, the couple can be seen waving at the camera before leaving.

Elena only learned about the danger later from people as she was dining at a nearby restaurant.

Matt Damon's Greek vacation interrupted by hoax threat

When the police were informed of the threats, they quickly instructed venues in Paraga to turn off the music and urged visitors to evacuate, according to reports from Protothema and KNews. At the time, approximately 4,000 tourists were in the area.

After the evacuation, emergency services confirmed that the threat was false, as reported by KNews. Throughout the ordeal, Matt Damon remained composed and cooperative.

Previously, Matt and Luciana Damon had been enjoying a peaceful family vacation in Greece. They were spotted relaxing at the beach on July 10, where Luciana affectionately touched Matt's back. Matt also enjoyed a playful moment in the Aegean Sea, tossing a ball as they cherished their private time together amidst the stunning scenery.

Mykonos holds sentimental value for Matt and Luciana

Matt Damon and Luciana share three daughters: Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 13. Luciana also has a daughter, Alexia, 24, from a previous marriage.

Mykonos holds sentimental value for Matt and Luciana, who have often been photographed enjoying the island's beaches, including those near Tasos Taverna, the seafood restaurant recently targeted by a bomb threat. They were last seen together there in July, proving that the place is rather familiar to them.

During their spare time, the couple does not hesitate to display affection for each other, particularly on vacation. In May 2023, they were photographed showing their closeness, with Matt kissing Luciana's stomach while she embraced his shoulders.

Matt Damon is friends with Liam and Chris Hemsworth, and Luciana is close friends with Chris's wife, Elsa Pataky. They often vacation together, creating cherished memories with their loved ones.

