Benson Boone Surprises Coachella Crowd with Epic Bohemian Rhapsody Duet Ft Queen's Brian May; See Here
Benson Boone made a stunning Coachella debut with a stellar performance and a surprise guest. Keep reading for all the details.
Benson Boone's Coachella debut was one for the books, with a surprise Bohemian Rhapsody performance alongside none other than Queen’s Brian May.
Wearing a glittering onesie and royal fur coat, Boone, 22, opened the Queen staple, and soon after, May joined him for the legendary guitar solo. The two reunited again later to perform Boone's chart-topper Beautiful Things, the culmination of a career-highlighting set that included acrobatics and enthralling voices.
May had already shared pictures with Boone on social media before, hinting at the collaboration. The rock superstar referred to the young artist as a "golden prodigy" and praised their new friendship. He captioned the post, "Look who I bumped into—on the way to the fabled Palm Springs … Maybe something will happen ?!"
May once again shared a photo of the two of them, captioning, "Do we look happy?!!! Gonna treasure this moment on the plane with @bensonboone—a truly golden 22-year-old prodigy. I’m proud and happy to say we are now officially pals."
Boone demonstrated an energetic stage presence during the main set, playing favorites such as Slow It Down, Cry and more - even performing a backflip over his piano.
While performing, Boone announced his second album, American Heart, due out June 20. He premiered the title track, Mystical Magical, of the upcoming 10-track album.
Boone explained that his highly anticipated second album is going to be retro and is heavily inspired by Bruce Springsteen. "A lot of it is very Bruce Springsteen, Americana, like a little more of a retro vibe. It all started with me believing in the song ‘Beautiful Things.’ Now, I have a whole album just about ready to go — and I’ve never believed so much in a body of work," Boone told Rolling Stone.
The Coachella performance is another highlight of Benson Boone's breakout year. His single Beautiful Things was one of the biggest songs of 2024 and earned him a Grammy nod.
