Will MCU And DCU Ever Get A Crossover? Kevin Feige Has THIS To Say

As superhero movies continue to dominate the big screen, fans also look forward to the next big thing. Marvel and DC have given us some of the most iconic characters and unforgettable stories. But just imagine if these two universes could merge for a crossover event. Yes, many fans dream of a crossover event where Marvel and DC characters meet.

Imagine seeing Iron Man and Batman or Spider-Man and Superman together. This has excited fans for a long time. During a recent interview, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige hinted at the possibilities of a Marvel and DC crossover. Let’s take a closer look at what he said about the same.

The dream of a Marvel and DC crossover

Fans have dreamed for years about a Marvel and DC crossover. This crossover could feature iconic characters from both worlds clashing before teaming up against a shared enemy. With James Gunn now leading creating efforts at DC, the possibility seems more intriguing than ever.

Recently, during an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Kevin Feige spoke about the idea of a Marvel and DC crossover. He first expressed his personal excitement but then also acknowledged the challenges that come with it.

Kevin Feige on Marvel and DC crossover

Feige said, “I mean, I think about it occasionally, like any fan would think about it. I don't know when in the heck that would ever happen, or how that would happen. But we've been talking too long for me to go, 'Never! We'd never be able to do that.' We'll never say never, but no, no plans.”

Feige’s comments suggest a Marvel-DC crossover isn't coming soon, but also his openness gives fans hope. Feige claimed, that right now, Marvel and DC are super focused on their projects, but still, there’s plenty for fans to enjoy.

The challenges of crossover

However, there are significant challenges. Both universes have distinct characters, styles, and stories. Balancing these in a single film wouldn't be a massive undertaking. Feige and Gunn are both creative powerhouses, and their collaboration could make such a project possible. But it would likely take years of planning for a crossover.

During an interview with Empire, Gunn also spoke about the much-anticipated crossover. He said, “Who knows? That’s many years away, though. I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”

Deadpool & Wolverine: The next big one

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to be another upcoming thrilling movie. It features Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. This film is going to be packed with action and fun. Fans can expect lots of laughs, wild action, and some touching moments.

Additionally, as per some reports, there will be surprise appearances from other comic book characters too. There are hints that Pyro and Professor X are going to appear in the film, but nothing confirmed yet. The film will be released on 26th July, 2024—so, set your reminders and book your tickets.

