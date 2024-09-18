Will Prince Harry Return To UK For Marking To Attend Family Charity Event? Here’s What Reports Suggest

Prince Harry has returned to work after celebrating his 40th birthday with his wife and children at Montecito. According to the media reports, the Duke of Sussex will head back to his home country to mark his presence at a family charity event.

On September 30, the former royal, Prince Harry, will be the esteemed guest of honor at the WellChild Awards. His ongoing collaboration with WellChild, a charity that provides crucial financial support to seriously ill children and their families, has been instrumental in making a positive difference in their lives.

Ahead of the event, Prince Harry released a statement claiming that he is honored and looks forward to meeting with the professionals who have assisted in the smooth running of the organization.

In his statement, the Duke wrote, “These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognize such extraordinary individuals."

Meanwhile, for the Well Child organization, Prince Harry has been associated with the cause for the past 16 years. Whenever he attends the ceremony or the organization, he spends time with the children and provides them with love and care. As the Duke would be in the U.K. for the event, the public wonders if he would visit his father, King Charles, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

ALSO READ: 'My Mission Is To...': Prince Harry Reflects On Turning 40

However, Prince Harry's spokespersons did not confirm his schedule to meet his father amid the strained relationship between the father and son. Amidst the ongoing rift, the social media accounts of King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales shared their wishes for the Duke on his birthday. While the monarch’s team posted a picture of Harry and a sweet birthday note, Prince William and Princess Kate’s account reposted the picture.

Advertisement

Prince William and Harry recently had a brief encounter at their uncle, Robert Fellowes', funeral. While the latter flew down to his home country for the service, the brothers were only five yards away.

The insiders claimed that the tension was quite evident at the ceremony. Though the brothers distantly met each other at the funeral, Prince Harry has never met with Kate Middleton since the King’s coronation ceremony. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had sent their best wishes for the princess after she first announced having cancer.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020 and have lived in California since 2023.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Meghan Markle Revealed How She Snuck Out To Party With Prince Harry In Halloween Costumes