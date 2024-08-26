Will There Be Season 2 Of Netflix's The Accident? Creator Leonardo Padron Drops THIS Hint

After the debut of The Accident on Netflix, the creator of the show talked about the possibility of a second season. The Accident is a Spanish-language series that begins with a community celebrating a child's birthday.

However, strong winds in the area cause an accident that kills three young children in the party. The adults blame each other for the tragedy, leading to guilt and conflict among them.

All 10 episodes of the show were released on Netflix on August 21. Leonardo Padrón, the creator of the series, responded to a fan's comment on Instagram that he was eager for a second season. The fan wrote that they wanted more of the show and felt the first season was too short.

The fan wrote in the comment, "I need a second season... Got me wanting it more... 10 chapters seemed not enough to me... for such a beautiful series." Padrón replied with a raised-hands emoji, indicating his hope for the show to be renewed in the future.

The Accident has been well-received by critics, holding a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In Mexico, where the show was made, it quickly became the top Netflix series since August 22. It has also climbed the Netflix TV charts in the United States, reaching as high as second place.

Given its strong performance internationally, the show might not need to be a massive hit in the U.S. to get renewed. However, since it has only been out briefly, it’s still uncertain if it will get a second season.

Advertisement

The Mexican drama series premiered on Netflix on August 21, 2024. It garnered global attention for its portrayal of how tragedy impacts personal relationships. The official synopsis of the show read, “When a birthday party takes a tragic turn, its ripples shatter a close-knit community — tearing families, friendships and hearts apart.”

Despite its realistic feel, The Accident is not based on a true story. According to Tudum, the series is a work of fiction and is not inspired by real events or adapted from a book.

Directed by Klych López and Gracia Querejeta, and edited by Juan Carlos Arroyo with cinematography by David F. Mayo, the show features a talented cast including Ana Claudia Talancón, Sebastián Martínez, Alberto Guerra, Eréndira Ibarra, and several others.

All 10 episodes of The Accident are available for streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m Waiting To...’: Zoe Kravitz Shares Her Thoughts On Big Little Lies Season 3 Update