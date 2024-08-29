Winona Ryder Reveals She Has 'Missed Flights' Because of 'TSA People' Wouldn't Let Her Through Until She Did THIS; Find Out

With the upcoming installment of Beetlejuice gradually moving closer to its theatrical release in September 2024, the entire cast of the movie is busy with promotion. However, fans are super excited with respect to the sequel of the Michael Keaton-led widely watched horror-fantasy drama, as the second installment is going ahead with its theatrical release after 36 long years.

During a recent interview with the Etalk, the Little Women actor spoke about the popularity of the first installment, which was released back in the 1980s. While talking about the character of Lydia Deetz, she mentioned how Beetlejuice fans have asked her to repeat one of the most iconic lines of the character multiple times.

The 52-year-old actor revealed that this has happened so frequently that she had even missed her flight in the past. She said-

“I have missed flights because the TSA people wouldn't let me through unless I said it three times.”

During the interview, Winona Ryder was seated alongside her co-stars Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, and Catherine O’Hara. She went on to refer to only three words, “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice."

This line was said by Lydia Deetz in Tim Burton’s first installment of the Beetlejuice franchise.

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega even reacted and said, “That serious?”

Winona Ryder is undoubtedly very fond of her young co-star, Jenna Ortega. The Miller’s Girl star is the newest addition to the Beetlejuice franchise. According to Ryder, Beetlejuice 2 would not have come to fruition without Jenna Ortega.

During a recent interview with the entertainment outlet Collider, Winona Ryder mentioned that Jenna Ortega was the missing piece with respect to the Beetlejuice sequel. The Stranger Things actor revealed that the Insidious 2 star is one of her favorite and most authentic people she has met. She said:

"Jenna is absolutely one of my favorite people. She is the most authentic person. We bonded. Once the conversation started, it just never stopped, and that is really true. I go to her for advice. [Laughs] Truly, I feel like this movie, because we talked about it for so long, had to be perfect and I realized we're waiting for her to be born and grow up. You know what I mean? She's like the perfect puzzle piece to add, and she sort of completes it. I don't even have enough adjectives."

Actor Winona Ryder believes that Jenna Ortega is one of the best people she has ever worked with. The actor duo plays the characters of mother and daughter, Lydia Deetz and Astrid Deetz, in the sequel. Ryder believes that it was important for both of them to connect with each other during the initial days of filming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, as it would have reflected on their onscreen mother-daughter bond.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be premiering globally in theaters on September 6, 2024.