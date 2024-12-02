Yellowstone Director Opens Up About ‘Gut-Punch’ Event In Latest Episode; Check DETAILS Here

Yellowstone is in its supposed final season, and the series has, until now, delivered many deaths, with jaws dropping off all those who follow it dedicatedly. However, the producer and the director of Yellowstone, Christina Voros, has talked about what she feels is one of the most tragic events in the series.

While the series gave a huge shock to its die-hards, right at the beginning of Season 5B, killing the well-acclaimed character of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, the recent entry in the show witnessed another brutal event.

In its latest and fourth episode, the audience saw Denim Richards’s character, Colby Mayfield, die.

Well, while his death did have almost everyone disturbed, the ways he died became even more tragic, talking about which Christina Voros, who has directed the four episodes of Yellowstone Season 5B, has expressed her own emotions.

Addressing Colby’s death as a heartbreaking one, Voros also spoke of how dangerous the lifestyle of a cowboy is. “The thing that I think is such a gut-punch about Colby’s death is that in a season where there are all these twists and turns and dark forces and giant narrative swings, Colby’s death is so powerful because it’s so simple,” Voros stated.

She then mentioned that whoever is close to a cowboy knows how tough it is to work with animals and the risk of their job. The way Colby died is the “kind of thing happens, and it happens in a split-second.”

In the recent episode, Colby gets accidentally killed in a Yellowstone horse stall. Colby tries to step in between when Beth Dutton and Carter find themselves in a dangerous position with a bucking horse. He then gets fatally struck by the same horse.

Stating that her husband, too, is a cowboy and a wrangler, Voros explained that his friends have passed away in a kind of similar manner.

Watch new episodes of Yellowstone every Sunday on Paramount Network.



