‘You Can’t Control That Kind Of Chaos’: Kris Jenner Opens Up On Being Outnumbered By Her Grandchildren

Kris Jenner is overwhelmed by twice the love she is getting from her grandchildren. The media personality is a mother of six and a grandparent to 13 of her daughters' kids. In conversation with People Magazine, the TV star shared her holiday plans and gave a peek into her family gatherings.

Jenner revealed that she is one excited person to be around during the holiday season. She went on to claim that she is "obsessed" with the festive celebrations.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the TV personality expressed her feeling of being outnumbered by her grandchildren. She said, "I just have to take a deep breath and realize I'm outnumbered. There are 13 of them! You can't control that kind of chaos."

She further added, "It's so much fun. I'm just such a holiday girl. I mean, I'm just obsessed with celebrating every holiday."

Getting into the details and decorations, Jenner shared that she would start putting up her tree right after Halloween. She claimed that this year it was special as Christopher Radko, who is a specialist in making Christmas ornaments, decorated her tree.

ALSO READ: Who Will Kris Jenner Bring Back for Kardashians Season 6? Rumors Explored

Jenner went on to explain, "I actually had the most amazing experience this year because there's a guy by the name of Christopher Radko who makes these Christmas ornaments... and he actually came over and did my tree himself, which was something that was on my bucket list. I was so lucky."

Advertisement

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently launched a new line of holiday special scented products for her brand, Safely.

Speaking about the excitement lingering in her house since her young days, Kris claimed, "It was always such a big deal in my house. The same was true for my mom, my dad, and my grandmother."

She continued, "I actually just finished decorating my mom's house for Christmas and pulling things out of a storage bin and going through things that meant so much to me as a child." Jenner marked it as a special and emotional memory.

The mother of six revealed that she spends the morning of Christmas at her home, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. The famous family has kept the tradition of gift-giving alive.

ALSO READ: Kris Jenner Wishes To Keep The Kardashians Running Because She Has ‘Direct Control’?