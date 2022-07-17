Box Office: Holdover releases Thor, JugJugg Jeeyo & Rocketry register 90 percent growth on Saturday

Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, breathed life into the ailing exhibition sector by recording a healthy week 1 at the box office, although the trend on the weekdays was lower than what was expected out of it. The film raked in a little more than Rs. 80 cr nett in its extended first week. The first week of Thor: Love And Thunder is higher than all Bollywood films released this year barring Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which went on to become a blockbuster at the box office. JugJugg Jeeyo stood at a pretty Rs. 78.50 cr nett after 3 weeks and it will aim for a lifetime of a little over Rs. 80 cr.

Thor: Love And Thunder, which was the first choice at the box office last week, remained the first choice at the box office in India for the second consecutive week as new releases severely underperformed. The numbers did dip over the weekdays but it is certain to bounce back to action over the second weekend since it is a quintessential weekend watch. After a second Friday of Rs. 2.25 cr nett, Thor: Love And Thunder grew by 90 percent on its second Saturday, as it collected around Rs. 4.30 cr nett on its 10th ticketing day. A second weekend in excess of Rs. 10 cr is a surety, looking at the growth on Saturday. The 100 cr nett mark is certain now, although it looked out of reach with the drops on weekdays. Thor: Love And Thunder is the highest grossing Thor film in India and yet another successful Marvel film.

JugJugg Jeeyo had a decent third week. The decline has not been much and weekends have been strong. The starting point was lower than what everyone expected and so the trajectory looks good. After a Rs. 40 lakh fourth Friday, the film grew by around 92 percent on fourth Saturday, as it mustered another Rs. 76 lakh. The fourth week of JugJugg Jeeyo is certain to pass the first week of Shabaash Mithu. Rs. 80 cr nett mark will be breached by end of Sunday and then it may add another couple of crores before Shamshera takes over the reigns. The film is an average grosser and a rare winner for Bollywood post-Covid.

Rocketry surprised the trade with its phenomenal box office trend. The film opened to around Rs. 75 lakh and after 2 weeks, the Hindi nett of the film surpassed Rs. 12 cr. The film is adding numbers at its gradual pace. After a Rs. 30 lakh third Friday, Rocketry added another Rs. 57 lakh as it grew by 90 percent on its third Saturday. The film will breach the Rs. 15 cr nett mark and for a film released on such a small scale, the numbers are appreciable.

The day-wise nett box office of holdover releases is as follows:



Thor: Love And Thunder:

Extended first week – Rs. 80.80 cr

Friday – Rs. 2.25 cr

Saturday – Rs. 4.30 cr

Total: Rs. 87.35 cr

JugJugg Jeeyo:

3 week total – Rs. 78.50 cr

Friday – Rs. 40 lakh

Saturday – Rs. 76 lakh

Total: Rs. 79.66 cr

Rocketry (Hindi):

2 week total – Rs. 12 cr

Friday – Rs. 30 lakh

Saturday – Rs. 57 lakh

Total: Rs. 12.87 cr

Also read: Thor Love And Thunder Box Office: Chris Hemsworth starrer collects Rs. 78 cr in week 1