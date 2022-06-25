EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan on JugJugg Jeeyo plagiarism row: It has become a trend before release

Raj Mehta’s directorial JugJugg Jeeyo has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead, the movie has been creating a buzz ever since it was announced. However, JugJugg Jeeyo has also been in the headlines after it landed in a controversy after a writer accused the makers of plagiarism. Although the JugJugg Jeeyo makers have won the case of the copyright, a lot has been said about the matter. And now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan has addressed the plagiarism row and said that these things often happen ahead of the release of a film and it is damaging.

“There was nothing in the sense that these things sometimes happen. If something like that has happened, we as artists will never support that. Anil Sir is working for so many years, he is not going to do that, I will never do that. We will always take the side if someone is right. But in this matter, when the script was read by the director Raj there was no similarity at all. There’s zero similarity that's what Raj told us and then after whatever case happened, there’s no injunction on the release. But I think what needs to happen is that sometimes stories if you feel is similar, it is very important to know the intent if someone has robbed the story or not, robbed the story or what has happened but this has become a very big trend with nowadays with Hindi films or with any films that just before the release something will happen. It’s damaging. I hope like Dharma as a production or Viacom as a studio, they do the needful to make sure that these things don’t happen in the future for no reason,” Varun told Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, the movie revolves around post-marital issues and marks Varun and Kiara’s second collaboration. They were earlier seen in the 2019 release Kalank wherein Kiara had a cameo.

