INTERVIEW: There is a lot more than just football in Maidaan: Boney Kapoor opens up about Ajay Devgn’s next

Boney Kapoor is gearing up for he release of as many as five films in the next five months which includes Ajith Kumar fronted action thriller, Valimai, daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili and Ajay Devgn starrer sport drama, Maidaan. The filmmaker is supremely excited about his line up and informs Pinkvilla that he wants to continue making more films every year. In a candid conversation with us, Boney Kapoor opened up about the Amit Sharma directed film, which is set against the backdrop of the golden year of Indian football.

Ajay Devgn plays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim in Maidaan. Boney Kapoor says, “I have seen 70 to 80 percent of the film and it held my attention. Mind you, I watched the film without the soul of it, which are the matches, as we shot them very recently. I feel, it’s going to be a landmark film in Ajay Devgn’s career. According to me, it’s his best performance till date and Amit Sharma too has excelled from Tevar to Badhaai Ho and now Maidaan.” Boney Kapoor assures that his sport drama is loaded with untold stories from 1950 to 1965, and the audience will be surprised with the narrative.

“The good thing about Maidaan is that today’s generation doesn’t know what Indian football has achieved over the years. In Melbourne Olympic, we lost at a semi final by self-goal. There are many such surprises in the screenplay. And our film won’t be just football, football, football – it has got a lot of emotions involving the players and families. So, there are a lot of elements in it,” he promises. Maidaan is gearing up for a theatrical release on June 3. The film is currently in the postproduction stage. Watch the full interaction with Boney Kapoor below as we discuss Valimai, Ajith Kumar, stardom, and lots more.

Also Read| Box Office: KGF 2 and Jersey gear up to utilize Ambedkar Jayanti & Good Friday in the Hindi markets