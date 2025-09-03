Is BTS recording new pre-release song in South Korea? J-Hope drops hint, reacts to Korean Broadcasting Awards win

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are back home. The members of the K-pop septet BTS made their way to their homeland at the end of August after staying in Los Angeles for close to 2 months. According to reports, the team will continue to work on their record in South Korea. Recently, Jungkook answered a fan’s question about whether all the songs have been fixed and recorded already. He shared that they were yet to do the latter and will get to it soon. On September 3, J-Hope updated his Instagram story from a record studio, seemingly working on new music.

J-Hope shares a glimpse from a possible new BTS album recording session

BTS member J-Hope shared a couple of photos dressed in casual clothes, with a big headset in one. The picture seemed to be from inside a recording studio in HYBE. It could very well be that the seven members are working on recording the group’s new album, which is all set to be released in spring 2026. Recent reports suggest that the album’s release date is likely to be March 2026, with rumors of a pre-release single already floating on the internet.

The other selfie showed him showing off his fit with a half-worn T-shirt over a vest combo, denim shorts, a neat belt, sliders, and a beanie covering his head, while his glasses and mask hid the rest of his face. Only a luxury watch could be spotted as the accessory on his wrist. The singer also reacted to his solo win at the Korean Broadcasting Awards, thanking everyone for the accolade, which marked the first in 9 years for an individual. The MONA LISA hitmaker took back the win after BTS took home the trophy back in 2021.

During a recent livestream ahead of his 28th birthday, Jungkook had revealed that during their stay in the USA, the team had focused on production of new songs, rather than working on the recording process. The same is said to happen in South Korea. Another report earlier in the week said that the group will return to the US to record a music video for their song, believed to be a single, soon, with the concept and other plans already in place.

