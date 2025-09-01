BTS’ Jungkook shares how woman in 40s trespassed home during birthday live: ‘If you come, you’ll be locked in…’

BTS member Jungkook did a livestream watched by millions of fans on August 29 and early into the morning of the following day. A couple of days later it was revealed that a woman in her 40s tried to enter the singer’s house secretly and was caught by the police. Speaking to his fans on the occasion of his 28th birthday, Jungkook turned on the live show once again to speak to the BTS ARMY and recalled the scary incident. He shared how he had spotted the person in his garage and managed to get her arrested right as she was about to enter his home.

Advertisement

Jungkook shares how recent he locked in tresspasser

On September 1, KST, Jungkook did a live session on the fan community platform Weverse to celebrate his day of birth. Right at the start he began speaking about the person who tried to break into his home via his garage. He repeatedly warned that people are not to follow him to his place of residence or commit other illegal acts, which will get them detained. The star also revealed how he has a robust security system in plac,e which will lock in the intruder.

”I was watching the CCTV from above. A police officer came to the top. The parking lot is underground. There near my shoes, I heard a sound and I was watching the situation all the time. I heard the sound so I rushed in. She was trying to open the door. In fact, she opened the door but police had already come by that time. She said she was my friend. Sure ARMY, I understand that you guys are all like my family and friends. It was unfortunate. Thank you for supporting me but what was that? Coming to my home.”

Advertisement

He set very clear boundaries and expectations of what will happen if there’s another break in. “If you come, I’m telling you, you’ll be locked in and then you’ll be taken in [by the police]. I’ve got all the evidence since it’s all recorded. If you want to end up at the police station you can come.”

Previously, a Chinese woman was arrested after trying to enter the BTS member’s house the day after his military discahrge.