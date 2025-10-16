Pinkvilla Recommendations: 7 Prithviraj Sukumaran films that you must watch at least once on OTT

Prithviraj Sukumaran is celebrating his 43rd birthday on October 16, 2025. As Malayalam cinema's superstar turns a year older, it's only fitting that we explore some of his must-watch films available on OTT platforms.

7 Prithviraj Sukumaran movies that you must watch on OTT

1. Vaasthavam (2006)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kavya Madhavan, Samvrutha Sunil, Murali, Jagathy Sreekumar, Salim Kumar, Sindhu Menon, Usha, Sadiq, Sudheer Karamana

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kavya Madhavan, Samvrutha Sunil, Murali, Jagathy Sreekumar, Salim Kumar, Sindhu Menon, Usha, Sadiq, Sudheer Karamana Director: M. Padmakumar

M. Padmakumar Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Romantic Political Thriller

Romantic Political Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes

2 hours and 25 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

Vaasthavam follows Balachandran Adiga, a young man who marries into a wealthy family for financial gain after being forced to break off his engagement to his childhood love, Sumitra. He quickly rises through the ranks of the Kerala Secretariat bureaucracy, becoming a ruthless and power-hungry individual entangled in politics and corruption.

The film portrays his rise and fall in the murky world of power plays and illicit dealings. Interestingly, Prithviraj won his first Kerala State Award for Best Actor for this film at just 24, becoming the youngest recipient to date.

2. Memories (2013)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, SP Sreekumar, Meghana Raj, Miya George, Vijayaraghavan, Suresh Krishna, Rahul Madhav

Prithviraj Sukumaran, SP Sreekumar, Meghana Raj, Miya George, Vijayaraghavan, Suresh Krishna, Rahul Madhav Director: Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Neo-noir Psychological Thriller

Neo-noir Psychological Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 23 minutes

2 hours and 23 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

Memories follow Sam Alex, an alcoholic police officer, grieving the loss of his wife and daughter. Blaming himself for their deaths, he spirals into self-destruction.

However, when he's assigned to investigate a series of serial murders, Sam is forced to confront his past while trying to track down the killer. The movie is a gripping psychological thriller about redemption and resilience.

3. Anandabhadram (2005)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manoj K. Jayan, Kavya Madhavan, Kalabhavan Mani, Biju Menon, Riya Sen, Revathy

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manoj K. Jayan, Kavya Madhavan, Kalabhavan Mani, Biju Menon, Riya Sen, Revathy Director: Santhosh Sivan

Santhosh Sivan Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Romantic Dark Fantasy Horror

Romantic Dark Fantasy Horror Runtime: 2 hours and 13 minutes

2 hours and 13 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar/YouTube/ZEE5

Set in the ancient village of Shivapuram, Anandabhadram tells the story of Ananthan, who returns to his ancestral home to fulfil his mother's dying wish to light a lamp at their family temple.

Unbeknownst to him, an evil magician seeks to use the temple's spiritual power for his own gain. The story blends myth, mysticism, and stunning visuals into a dark fantasy thriller with elements of romance.

4. Mozhi (2007)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jyotika, Prakash Raj, Swarnamalya, Brahmanandam, MS Bhaskar, Balaji, Vatsala Rajagopal, Sriranjani, Neelima Rani

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jyotika, Prakash Raj, Swarnamalya, Brahmanandam, MS Bhaskar, Balaji, Vatsala Rajagopal, Sriranjani, Neelima Rani Director: Radha Mohan

Radha Mohan Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Musical Romantic Comedy

Musical Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube

Mozhi tells the story of Karthik, a musician who falls in love with Archana, a deaf and mute woman. Determined to win her heart, Karthik learns sign language and patiently tries to break through her emotional walls.

The flick also explores the lives of their close friends, offering a warm and humorous take on love, friendship, and acceptance.

5. Indian Rupee (2011)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Thilakan, Rima Kallingal, Tini Tom, Jagathy Sreekumar, Lalu Alex, Kalpana, Revathi, Mamukkoya

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Thilakan, Rima Kallingal, Tini Tom, Jagathy Sreekumar, Lalu Alex, Kalpana, Revathi, Mamukkoya Director: Ranjith

Ranjith Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Satirical Comedy

Satirical Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 32 minutes

2 hours and 32 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

Indian Rupee follows Jayaprakash, a jobless young man in Kozhikode who dreams of making it big in the real estate business. As he chases quick riches, he faces several challenges and ethical dilemmas.

The narrative offers a satirical look at materialism and ambition, highlighting how dreams of wealth can change a man's principles.

6. Classmates (2006)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Narain, Jayasurya, Indrajith Sukumaran, Kavya Madhavan, Radhika, Balachandra Menon, Shobha Mohan

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Narain, Jayasurya, Indrajith Sukumaran, Kavya Madhavan, Radhika, Balachandra Menon, Shobha Mohan Director: Lal Jose

Lal Jose Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Coming-of-age Comedy Drama

Coming-of-age Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

Classmates is a nostalgic journey through college life, love, friendship, and betrayal. When a group of college friends reunites after 15 years, buried emotions and secrets resurface.

Through flashbacks, the film explores their college days, youthful romances, and the events that shaped their lives.

7. Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (2024)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jimmy Jean-Louis, KR Gokul, Amala Paul, Shobha Mohan, Talib Al Balushi

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jimmy Jean-Louis, KR Gokul, Amala Paul, Shobha Mohan, Talib Al Balushi Director: Blessy

Blessy Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Survival Drama

Survival Drama Runtime: 2 hours 53 minutes

2 hours 53 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Aadujeevitham tells the harrowing true story of Najeeb, a young man from Kerala who travels to Saudi Arabia seeking a better life, only to be trapped in a slave-like existence herding goats in the desert.

The hard-hitting cinematic venture powerfully captures his suffering and unrelenting hope as he struggles to return home. The movie is based on a novel of the same name, which itself was inspired by a true event.

ALSO READ: How is Amala Akkineni’s rapport with Naga Chaitanya’s wife Sobhita Dhulipala?