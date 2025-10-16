How is Amala Akkineni’s rapport with Naga Chaitanya’s wife Sobhita Dhulipala?

Amala Akkineni last appeared in the Hindi-language film Tumse Na Ho Payega and has largely stayed away from the limelight since. After the weddings of her sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, the actress recently opened up about her relationship with her daughters-in-law, Sobhita Dhulipala and Zainab Ravdjee.

Amala Akkineni on her relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala and Zainab Ravdjee

In a conversation with the YouTube channel Aval Vikatan, Amala Akkineni reflected on her role as a mother-in-law to Sobhita Dhulipala and Zainab Ravdjee. The veteran actress shared, “I have wonderful daughters-in-law. They are delightful, they help me relive, and I have the girls' circle.”

“They are very busy, but it's good, because young people have an exciting life. It's so good to be busy. But when I get some moments with them, we enjoy. I am not a needy mother-in-law, nor am I a needy wife,” she continued.

Amala also spoke about her sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, and her role as a mother, “They have grown up to be amazing. They have great respect for Nag sir; he is very affectionate towards them. As for me, I am a no-nonsense parent.”

For those unaware, Nagarjuna Akkineni was first married to Lakshmi Daggubati in 1984. The couple ended their marriage in 1990 but continued to co-parent their only son, Naga Chaitanya. Nagarjuna later married actress Amala Akkineni in 1992, and they have a son together, Akhil Akkineni.

Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni’s marriages

Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in 2024 in an intimate ceremony held in Hyderabad. The joyous occasion was attended by several celebrities from the Telugu film fraternity who came to bless the newlyweds.

Following his brother, Akhil Akkineni married Zainab Ravdjee in 2025. Zainab is a Mumbai-based artist and entrepreneur, hailing from a family of successful businessmen.

Amala Akkineni’s recent film

Amala Akkineni last appeared in a significant role in the Hindi-language comedy-drama Tumse Na Ho Payega. Directed by Abhishek Sinha and written by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie starred Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, and Gaurav Pandey in lead roles.

The film was released directly on JioHotstar (formerly Disney+Hotstar) on September 29, 2023, and received mixed-to-positive reviews.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan to kickstart RC17 with director Sukumar right after finishing Peddi? Find out