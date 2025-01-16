CNBLUE reacts to surprise appearance of controversial ex-member Lee Jong Hyun during 15th anniversary live; watch

CNBLUE members recently interacted with fans through a Weverse live session on the occasion of their 15th anniversary on January 14. However, they were stunned when they came across a former troublesome member, Lee Jong Hyun, while checking out the albums the K-pop group had released over the years.

During the live session, the members visited their pop-up store, where Kang Min Hyuk was seen flipping through the pages of one of CNBLUE 's photo books, while the other two members, Lee Jung Shin and Jung Yong Hwa, watched alongside him. At that moment, a picture of Lee Jong Hyun appeared, leaving the members unsure of how to react on camera. Their varied emotions were evident all at once. This particular clip from the live session immediately went viral online.

Kang Min Hyuk looked visibly nervous about a picture of Lee Jong Hyun appearing during their 15th anniversary live stream. The ex-member had been involved in the Burning Sun scandal and was part of the infamous KakaoTalk chat rooms. After the scandal came to light, he quit CNBLUE. In the video, Kang Min Hyuk tried to cover one side of the album's page, which included the former member's photo, in an attempt to avoid any kind of controversy online.

He was even heard muttering "Aish," which shocked fans as they interpreted it as him cursing. According to fans, he seemed to be struggling to control his frustration upon noticing the photo. Lee Jung Shin, on the other hand, seemed unable to react appropriately and just laughed the situation away. Jung Yong Hwa quickly attempted to change the topic, and the camera panned away from the scene. Kang Min Hyuk then turned the page and showed fans a different portrait of Lee Jung Shin, prompting the camera to zoom in again.

Advertisement

All of it was an effort to avoid being accused of featuring the infamous ex-member during the live stream, as any association with him could have brought the group unwanted backlash from fans. Although the photo wasn’t visible on camera, fans quickly deduced from the CNBLUE members’ reactions that it featured none other than Lee Jong Hyun. They shared the clip online, expressing that the members’ reactions were completely understandable.

ALSO READ: CNBLUE announces first comeback in 3 years with mini album X set to release on October 14; Know details