Kim Soo Hyun gets called ‘disgusting psycho’ for blaming Queen of Tears at press conference on Kim Sae Ron scandal

Kim Soo Hyun’s press conference on March 31 has sparked widespread backlash, particularly due to his mention of his popular K-Drama Queen of Tears amidst the controversy surrounding his alleged relationship with Kim Sae Ron.

The actor made his first public appearance since the allegations surfaced, using the emergency press conference to address the accusations that he had dated Kim Sae Ron when she was underage. Kim Soo Hyun vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that he had only been involved with Kim Sae Ron once she had reached adulthood. However, it was his reference to Queen of Tears that truly caught the attention of netizens and led to an outpouring of criticism.

During the press conference, Kim Soo Hyun explained his hesitation in making a statement on the matter earlier, noting his concerns about the potential consequences on his career. He specifically mentioned his role in the hit drama Queen of Tears, stating that the attention surrounding the show and its success was a significant factor in why he had been cautious about making public remarks.

He suggested that any controversy regarding his personal life might affect the perception of the drama, given the immense popularity it had garnered since its premiere.

However, netizens were quick to react negatively to his comments, feeling that Kim Soo Hyun was using the success of Queen of Tears as a distraction or an attempt to shift focus away from the serious allegations. Many expressed frustration that, instead of addressing the claims about his relationship with Kim Sae Ron head-on, the actor seemed to be leveraging the popularity of his drama to garner sympathy and deflect attention from the accusations.

The mention of Queen of Tears seemed, to many, like an attempt to manipulate public opinion by focusing on something positive and successful in his career rather than dealing with the allegations directly. Critics were particularly angered by the suggestion that the drama’s success should somehow overshadow the very real and serious allegations against him.

Some felt that it was an attempt to turn the press conference into a self-serving moment, where Kim Soo Hyun used his career to paint himself as a victim of the situation rather than offering a sincere explanation for his actions.

Furthermore, some netizens viewed the timing of his comments about Queen of Tears as an inappropriate way to minimize the significance of the allegations. They argued that instead of focusing on the drama, the actor should have been using the press conference to provide transparency and take responsibility for his actions, if necessary. This led to accusations of Kim Soo Hyun being more concerned about maintaining his public image and protecting his career than genuinely addressing the controversy at hand.

The controversy continues to escalate, and while Kim Soo Hyun’s denials of any wrongdoing may not have convinced everyone, it is his decision to use his drama’s success as a crutch to manage the situation that has proven to be one of the most divisive aspects of the press conference. With public opinion increasingly polarized, it remains to be seen how the actor will handle the fallout from the event and whether or not he will address the allegations more directly in the future.

